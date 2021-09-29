An in-depth look at UMass hockey in 2021-22 – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

It’s been less than six months since the Massachusetts hockey team celebrated its national championship win in Pittsburgh. As we enter the 2021-22 season, the line-up is different, expectations are higher and Greg Carvel’s goal is simple: to repeat.

However, that task is much easier said than done. With so much turnover in college hockey, No. 1 UMass will take the ice on October 2 with a very different group than the one that led it to the top of the mountain a season ago.

New leadership

One of the most crucial factors that will help the Minutemen get back to a deep run after the season is their leadership group and the three skaters wearing letters this year could make for a better group than those who came before them.

Bobby Trivigno turned in his A for a C this winter, an honor befitting the senior voted into last year’s Hockey East and NCAA tournaments. Trivigno started last season as a low-profile winger, but he’s starting this year as one of the first candidates to win the Hobey Baker award.

Colin Felix and Matthew Kessel take on the role of assistant captain to complete the UMass leadership group for the 2021-22 season. Felix is ​​a senior whose hard work has taken him further than head coach Greg Carvel ever imagined, from a spot in the lineup to best combination last year, and now assistant captain honours.

Kessel is only a junior, but all signs point to this being his last season for the Minutemen as well. Kessel was an NHL roster for the St. Louis Blues in 2020, and if the three-year plan Carvel laid out for him hasn’t seen any setbacks, he’ll make the jump to professional hockey at the end of the season.

The trio blend into a perfect blend of hard work, skills and experience needed to lead both by example and vocally for a group with many new additions that were not part of the National Championship squad.

I think like a leadership group [Trivigno], [Kessel] and I fit very well together, Felix said of the captain’s group. We were all on the same page and really tried to talk to a lot of new guys about our systems this year, trying to talk about our culture and how we play. I think that’s a big part of getting everyone up to speed.

Reload the backend

As long as the Minutemen have been a dominant team, that success has mainly been due to a solid defense and a versatile backend. Talents such as Cale Makar, Mario Ferraro, Jake McLaughlin, Marc Del Gaizo and Zac Jones have earned UMass a reputation for solid defensiveness. hockey. These Minutemen defenders can attack both 5-on-5 and on the power play from the blue line.

So when Carvel expressed ahead of this season that his backend is deeper than ever, that statement shouldn’t be taken lightly. This season there are not just one or two stars, but a group of eight who will leave the bank boss each week with decisions to determine who should be placed in the top-6.

Kessel will lead the unit. His size, toughness and two-way ability have been on display for the past two seasons, making him the prototypical defender for the Carvels system. Kessel led the UMass defender in goals last season and was neck-and-neck with Carson Gicewicz for most goals of the entire team for most of the year. In addition, in Kessels’ second season, he was the second best defender in his own blue line behind Del Gaizo.

Felix will also play a key role in Minutemen’s defense corps. The senior brings a lot of experience on the ice. After an inconsistent start to last season, Felix reversed his game and became a staple of the top pair, perfectly complementing Del Gaizos’ style of play and enabling the duo to dominate on defense.

We have a very nice combination, said Carvel of the defensive group. We have big bodies with Kessel, Felix and [Slava] Demin and we have a really good skill level with Scott Morrow who is also 6-foot-2 so we have a really nice combination of size and skill there.

Expect Kessel to be at the top along with Demin this season, with Felix leading the second pair. Senior could be an early candidate to lead the third unit, with Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko filling in the top-6 as Aaron Bohlinger works his way back from surgery.

Murray’s net

After three years of healthy competition, the battle between Matt Murray and Filip Lindberg in the net is over. Initially, it looked like Lindberg would take over the full-time role ahead of his senior season and Murray would enter the transfer portal. But when it was announced that Murray was returning instead for his fifth year, the writing was on the wall, and shortly after Lindberg officially opted to forgo his senior year of eligibility and head to the pros.

Both UMass reserve goalkeepers, Luke Pavicich and Henry Graham, are not ready to compete for a starting role at this point, so the net will be in Murray’s hands for the rest of the season, barring major changes.

He already has a lot of records for goalkeepers here, Carvel said of Murray. I get it [Murray] just gradually getting better and more mature and stronger so I’m excited for him. He was on the bench for a lot of games and a lot of big games here, and he only came back because it was a situation where he would play the vast majority of games.

Murray was an anchor in goal, stepping up in the Frozen Four semifinals to help UMass beat Minnesota Duluth and take the national championship. Now he has the chance to help the Minutemen get back there.

Fresh faces

UMass brought in 10 new players for the upcoming season, seven freshmen and three transfers. Many of the group will have a chance to crack the lineup once they get used to the Carvels system.

We do things differently here, and it’s an adjustment, Carvel said. Were a bit set on lines and d pairs, but I’m not quite comfortable with it yet. I want to see how we do against a very good team.

Taylor Makar, Cam Donaldson, Lucas Mercuri and Matt Baker will battle for places on the bottom two forward lines, neither of which has been set in stone so far.

Between the already established lineup spots and the many still up for grabs that will remain so well into the season, if history is any indication it will be all hands on deck for UMass when it closes its season on Saturday. 7:30 p.m. opens against the state of Minnesota.

