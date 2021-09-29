Bryson DeChambeau pops 412-Yard Drive to easily advance to Day 2 of World Long Drive Competition

Two days after entering the Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau advanced to Round 2 of the World Championships for the Professional Long Drivers Association. Brian Hurlburt/Morning Reading

MESQUITE, Nev. – When Bryson DeChambeau first stepped onto the grid here at the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships at the Mesquite Sports and Event Complex, he felt the nerves.

It even felt a bit like playing a PGA Tour event. Or even the Ryder Cup, where DeChambeau had helped Team USA to a 19-9 victory over Europe less than 48 hours earlier.

Similar nerves – but not exactly the same.

“It was different to get on that grid for the first time,” said DeChambeau, just after making his first 400-yard drive of the competition. “On Tour I try to control the adrenaline and give myself more control and hit the center of the fairway. But during this you try to use that adrenaline to make you go further and further and straighter, of course. This is a very different scenario and I need to get more and more comfortable with it.”

In his first session of six drives, he made a long distance of 391 yards, but his “first-tee jitters” were evident. He missed the net with his first two checkers before closing in tight.

On his third session, a more comfortable Dechambeau started putting on a show. His longest ride was 403 meters.

In his penultimate session, Bryson started doing Bryson stuff, with a blast from 412 yards, his longest of the five sessions. It was also just three feet behind Scottie Pearman, the longest ball of the session. Pearman competed in the event, ranked as the world’s third-ranked tall driver. DeChambeau finished second in his group of 16, just behind Pearman.

“I was ecstatic and at the time I didn’t even know I had hit a 400m,” said DeChambeau. “I just kept going, but once I looked down I saw that and I was like, ‘Who, I did that? No way.’ It was very fun.”

For the past two years, DeChambeau has been looking for maximum distance. He devoted himself completely to the long ride process, mainly to improve his overall golf game and scoring on Tour. It was a memorable and meaningful journey that culminated this week, with this event and the Ryder Cup, where on Friday a tee shot from 417 meters was shot into a goal line that no other player even dared attempt.

“This journey has been very rewarding, in every detail,” said DeChambeau. “Every failure, every hurt and pain, it was all worth it. Learning how to make my body perform physically at the highest level I can perform at is something that is extremely rewarding. And if you fail and fail, you will only get better if you can learn from it. That’s what I took away from this trip.”

Other long-haul competitors who entered Mesquite seemed to embrace DeChambeau’s participation. Brandon Flynn, who finished first in the second session and recorded a longest drive of 399 yards, correctly predicted how DeChambeau would fare on the first day.

“Bryson will do just fine,” Flynn said. “Obviously, he’s just such a great ball striker, and when he looks at him from the distance, he’s sort of a mid-ball flight, which will be fine at the moment. With this set, he doesn’t have to worry about anything. .

“It’s fantastic for him to be here. It’s incredible to make time in his busy schedule to get here and compete. And to recognize that this is a cool sport and that it coincides with golf is great.” “I think a lot of people have a misconception about the sport that this is just a bunch of big boys just bombing it. But it really does take a lot more athleticism and precision than meets the eye. For Bryson to be here , it’s huge. It’s great.”

DeChambeau also enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow competitors. He has also allowed his process-oriented mind to consider the possibility of winning everything on Friday.

“It would mean a lot, there’s no doubt about it,” DeChambeau said. “I look at it from the point of view that I am an underdog and if I come out and win that would be great. But it’s very important for me to highlight these players here. They are so much faster and they have a lot of talent here… I want to highlight these amazing, talented individuals who are doing things I can only dream of in terms of ball speed. It’s something I wanted to hype and show the world what this is.”

DeChambeau’s top ball speed was 214 mph on the first round and he hopes to increase that over the rounds. The swing speed of reigning World Champion Kyle Berkshire tops out at about 230 mph.

“Hopefully as the week goes on I can keep it in the grid and get 216 to 217 mph,” said DeChambeau. “That’s my goal. I try to plan this and make it as process-oriented as possible.”

The top 64 from the field of 80 advanced to the second round scheduled for Wednesday, September 29. All scores and live streaming are available on prolongdrivers.com.