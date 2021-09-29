Ex-WICB PRO Imran Khan remembered for his dedication to Windies cricket

Sport

Jelani Beckles







Former Cricket West Indies communications officer Imran Khan –

FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) corporate communications officer Imran Khan was remembered as a professional and devoted servant of West Indies cricket. Khan, 43, died of covid19 on Tuesday.

Khan contracted the virus earlier this month and died in his native Guyana. Khan was hired by the regional board in 2010 after serving regional cricket with distinction in various capacities.

Media members remembered the professional, but always friendly way he facilitated them on Tuesday.

Others recalled that he was a good servant of the game who loved West Indies cricket.

Khan later left West Indian cricket to enter politics in Guyana, where he served as director of information in the coalition government that was defeated in the general election last year.

At the time of his death, he was head of communications for the Alliance For Change, the opposition in Guyana.

On his Facebook page on Saturday, Khan wrote: “By the grace and strength of God I am still fighting this but it is getting lonely. I need more help and support. Please help me fight more. I can’t do this alone . Thank you.”

A day later he wrote: “Thank you for all your love, prayers, encouraging messages and support. I am unimaginably overwhelmed and I am in excellent spirit. Difficult to respond to everyone individually, but in the long run I will. Don’t worry, I’ll fight and don’t give up. A love!”

Speaking to Newsday, TT Cricket Board President Azim Bassarath said: “From what I’ve seen on the Cricket West Indies (WhatsApp) chat… you could always approach him and he was very good at his job.

“He was very knowledgeable about everything he did related to his job and he shared all the information he had to make other people’s work easier and simpler. He is said to have shared information and advised the young journalists around him.”

Former WICB director Baldath Mahabir said: “When he was there he was an excellent resource. He worked well with the board. I think this is a great loss… very diligent guy, very professional in what he did and very committed to West Indies cricket.’

Mahabir described his personality, saying that he was ‘friendly’ and ‘easy’.

Former West Indian manager Omar Khan also reflected on the death of his namesake.

“He was a very hard-working man, he always gave 150 percent. Life in these challenging times with all these things happening (is tough). It’s hard in life to accept the fact that things happen and you die” said Omar.

Omar said Khan was a “simple man” who wasn’t “about the hot mess”.

Omar, who has spent a lot of time in Guyana over the past eight years, said: “When I was manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, I was in touch with him.”

Omar has been the manager of the Amazon Warriors since the start of the Hero Caribbean Premier League in 2013.

CWI Commercial Director Dominic Warne tweeted: “Very sad news about the former CWI Corporate Communications Officer Imran Khan. Such tragic news given his age, vast communication experience and respect in the region and in cricket. Deepest condolences to his family .”