Football training report: September 28

In a week where he could play an important role for the Ducks on the field, Trikweze Bridges kicked off the first week of the fall quarter at the University of Oregon with an act of kindness off the field.

Bridges, the Ducks’ six-foot red shirt cornerback, could be in the thick of things Saturday afternoon when Oregon plays at Stanford (12:30 p.m., ABC). As usual, the Cardinal has a corps of receivers and tight ends that can act as a basketball team; leading receiver Brycen Tremayne stands 6-4, one of seven players 6-3 or longer in Stanford’s top four receivers and top four tight ends.

Oregon’s starting angles are Mykael Wright and DJ James , and neither is taller than 6 feet. What could be an opportunity for Bridges or fellow freshmen? Dontae Manning , who isn’t as tall but plays bigger than he is thanks to long limbs and explosive athleticism.

“A guy like Trikweze with his height and Dontae with his size too, they’ll be in the mix,” UO Defense Coordinator Team DeRuyter said. “I like our competition there.”

In a week when he might get the chance to play a big part on the field, Bridges didn’t forget that there’s more to life than football. Him and fellow cornerback Avante Dickerson (below) helped a fellow UO student on campus on Monday, and the student repaid them by sharing the story on social media to raise awareness.

The student, Connor White, wrote in an Instagram post Monday that he had not been able to use his UO ID to buy food on campus. “Everything that could have gone wrong technologically has happened,” he wrote, “and it’s been a struggle.”

His frustration boiled over when he couldn’t complete the purchase of a meal at the Erb Memorial Union. Dozens of fellow students saw White in the midst of his predicament, he wrote, but as tears rolled down his face, it was Bridges and Dickerson who intervened and offered to buy him the meal.

“He was very stressed,” Bridges said after football practice on Tuesday. “I saw him struggle. I know if I was in that situation, I wish someone would help me. So I just helped him, and Avante Dickerson did the same.”

On Instagram, White made it clear that he didn’t want the act of kindness to remain unknown to others.

“I passed hundreds of people who saw me cry, and dozens who saw me frantically searching for food,” he wrote. “These two stood out among hundreds with their act of kindness.”

Practice highlights: Oregon’s secondary was a bunch of ballhawks through four games, but it looked like the linebackers wanted to join the fun on Tuesday. Noah Sewell had at least two interceptions; on one of them he reached back to tip a pass with one hand, then reeled it in for the turnover. Keith Brown also had an interception on Tuesday and won a possession battle with a receiver in the end zone. Camden Lewis drilled a 49-yard kick in field target drills.

CJ Verdell and Travis dye both had explosive wins in an 11-on-11 period that focused on run plays, while Jayson Jones (above) piled a back to win a rep for the defense. There was also good back and forth in the final 11-on-11 period of the day. Ty Thompson a completion zipped to Devon Williams , who added quite a bit of yards after the catch. At the next play, Jeffrey Low and Nate Heaukulanic work together to stop a run-play on the line.

Other observations: Tuesday morning it rained occasionally around Eugene, so the ducks entered the Moshofsky Center. The forecast for this weekend in Stanford calls for sunny skies. The practice schedule was unchanged with classes starting on campus this week, and the Ducks finishing around noon so players could head to afternoon classes. After Kayvon Thibodeaux was on a limited quick count against Arizona last week, UO coach Mario Cristobal said he thinks Thibodeaux should be able to play from start to finish at Stanford this week.

