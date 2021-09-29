Prep Team of the Week: Kelly Walsh Tennis





CASPER, Wyo (Wyoming News Now) – The Wyoming High School State Tennis Tournament was held in Gillette last weekend and it was the Kelly Walsh Trojans who came home with the most trophies. The Trojans won eight out of ten individual state championships, and both the boys’ and girls’ teams came home with team state titles. The Lady Trojans won all girls’ state championships. It was the seventh time Kelly Walsh’s girls’ tennis team has won a state championship, and it was the first since 2007. Finley Klinger won the girls’ number 1 state championship in singles, and she said the state title for the team actually started in the summer. The summer work is where we actually won, because the tennis season is so short that without all that pre-season preparation, this couldn’t have happened, Klinger said. So I’m proud of us all coming together, knowing what to do and actually doing it. Gabriella Blumberg won the #2 title in singles, and all three doubles followed the serve. Taylor Nokes and Avery Strand took #1 doubles. Ella Catchpole and Harper Klinger are your #2 state doubles champions, and Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson brought home the #3 doubles. For the boys, they won three of the five individual state championships. It enabled them to defend a state title, and it is the third state championship in school history. #2 singles state champion Jackson Catchpole, who also won the #2 singles state championship last year and is a senior, said this season couldn’t have ended better. He also said that the competition among all the Trojans was one of the things he enjoyed most this season. Sometimes it’s one of the best in the state for us, so when we play against our teammates, it brings out the best in us, and we have so much fun doing it. #1 Doubles Team Parker Phillips and Drew Rasmussen and #2 Doubles Team Alex Yakel and Owen Putnam were your other individual boys’ state champions. Congratulations to State Champion Kelly Walsh Tennis Team, Wyoming News Now Prep Team of the Week. Copyright 2021 Wyoming News Now. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyomingnewsnow.tv/2021/09/29/prep-team-week-kelly-walsh-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos