Tuesday’s Prep: The Palmer Ridge Girls’ Hockey Field Tops the State’s Second-Best Club | Sports coverage
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Colorado Academy 0
At Colorado Academy: No. 6 Palmer Ridge Is Upset About No. 2 Colorado Academy Tuesday has the Bears in prime position for a late season run.
They went 9-1-2 this year and trailed the Mustangs for the 1-0 win. Defense has been key for the Bears who, after the last game, have conceded just four goals this year.
BOYS GOLF
Holy Family Bobblehead Invitational
At Holy Family: Cheyenne Mountain, as the only Southern Colorado team, traveled to the Holy Family’s final tournament of the year on Tuesday.
The Red-tailed Buzzard finished ninth and saw both freshman CharlieDoyle and junior KadenOchsendorf lead the way with individual top-30 finishes.
BOYS FOOTBALL
Colorado Springs School 7, Vanguard 3
At Colorado Springs School: Three strikers found the back of the net several times before the KodiaksTuesday.
Seniors James Holman, Graham Bain and junior AndrewHedden all scored twice, with fellow senior HenryGresham scoring three assists.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Doherty 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: An early scare wasn’t enough for the Spartans.
Doherty led 2-0 against the Red-Tailed Hawks in the first half. The first-40 shutout gave way to a barrage for Cheyenne Mountain. It scored four goals and came in 6-4 with 3-3 in their last six games this season.
Palmer Ridge 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Palmer Ridge: Three Bears scored Tuesday. Junior Drew Boldvich, senior Brandon Baroni and sophomore Bryce Foster all scored. Boldvich also had an assist alongside juniors Mathew Vroom and Noah Mendoza.
Thomas MacLaren 2, Fountain Valley 1
Liberty 2, Pine Creek 1
Mesa Ridge 6, Palmer 3
Harrison 10, Breedveld 0
Fountain-Fort Carson at Air Academy 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 17, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Senior Abby Hayes did it all in Elizabeth’s final win.
She scored a couple of hits, both home runs, and scored seven runs. As if that wasn’t enough, she also threw three innings and struckout six.
Mesa Ridge 10, Woodland Park 0
At Mesa Ridge: Grizzlies’ junior Emily Arellano drove a team-high three runs and stole base in their last win.
Sophomore Shylah Murray also had three hits and drove in a pair. Mesa Ridge advanced to 12-10 with a 9-2 league record.
Coronado 16, Breedveld 4
Falcon 18, Sand Creek 0
Board 10, James Irwin 4
BOYS TENNIS
Palmer 6, Canon City 1
At Caon City: It took three sets, but senior Keigen Smith’s hard-fought loss in the third singles match was the only loss to the Terrors.
The second doubles team for Palmer also won three sets but, like the other five straight-set wins, won, including a loss in the top singles matchup.
Coronado 7, Breedveld 0
At Coronado: There were no third sets on the field for Coronado.
The Cougars, which are made up of members of every class except all freshmen, have lost just one point in their seven matchups combined. Three of the team’s last four games have been sweeps.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Senior Grace McClintock and junior Kyra Kidd led the way for the Mustangs.
They had eight and seven kills respectively to lead the team. Manitou Springs also got 10 service aces.
Pine Creek 3, Lewis Palmer 2
At Lewis-Palmer: The Eagles just keep winning.
Pine Creek’s won four straight games, dropping just two sets in that span. The Eagles also advanced to 2-0 in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak League. Any remaining match for the club is a league match.
Colorado Springs School 3, Lewis Academy ban 0
AtBanning Lewis Academy: BanningLewis Academy held each set within a few digits, but fell into three straight sets on Tuesday.
Kodiak senior ShivleyDerek and junior Cailan Reid both had four murders. She advanced to 6-3 with a 3-1 record in the competition.
Rampart 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Rams continued to win higher quality than the Trojans on Tuesday.
Rampart moved to 9-2 with the win and has dropped just two sets in the last four games, both against Cheyenne Mountain in a 3-2 win.
Fowler 3, Calhan 0
Woodland Park 3, Palmer 0
Limon 3, Peyton 0
James Irwin 3, Ellicott 0
Falcon 3, Elizabeth 0
Palmer Ridge 3, Vista Ridge 0
St Mary’s 3, La Junta 1
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Discovery Canyon 1
