Wildcats claim sixth place in Old Town Collegiate





WINSTON-SALEM, NC Directed by Cooper Schultz , who captured its first career top-10 finish, the Kansas State men’s golf team placed sixth at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational as the game closed on Tuesday. Directed by, who captured its first career top-10 finish, the Kansas State men’s golf team placed sixth at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational as the game closed on Tuesday. K-State hit a round three of 5 under par 275 to round out his feat on the par-70, 6,966 meter course. The Wildcats’ 54-hole total of 15-under 825 was just one stroke away from a top-five finish. “We made a lot of birdies, and we had some guys who, although they weren’t playing at their best, showed a lot of fight and grinded some solid rounds,” head coach Grant Robbins said. A freshman in the red shirt, Schultz had his breakthrough performance the Cats expected. The Wichita, Kansas product scored a 2-under par 68 over the last 18 holes to tie for seventh place at 7-under par 203. Schultz is yet another example of another Wildcat stepping up, adding to the vertsalting of K-State’s five-man lineup proves. The two upperclassman leaders for Kansas State, Tim Tillmanns and Will Hopkins , both had great days to finish in a tie for 19th place at 3-under par 207. Tillmanns, a junior, jumped 10 places on the standings on Tuesday when he repeated his impressive score in round two with another 2-under par 68 on the final round. Tillmanns’ performances earned him his seventh career in the top-20 and the second consecutive time to start the 2021-22 season. Hopkins, the only senior for the Wildcats, was able to put together his third straight score of 1-under par 69. His consistent play over the two days also earned him his seventh career top-20 finish. Luke O’Neill put on another show of promise as the sophomore shot a tie at par 70 in round three to bring his total score to 2 under par 208, good for a tie in 26th place. Another sophomore Ethan Miller , was able to make up some ground with a 1-over par 71 in the third round, lifting seven places in the standings and tied for 62nd. Wake Forest, the host of the Old Town Collegiate, was able to calmly complete his 14-stroke win with a final score of 35-under par 805. Two Demon Decans, Alex Fitzpatrick and Michael Brennan, took scores of 12-under par 198 to share the individual crown. With two positive performances now on two outings, Kansas State has momentum as the Wildcats turn the corner on their fall schedule. K-State will try to continue its hot streak when the Cats travel to Sugar Grove, Illinois from Saturday through Monday to compete in the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate. “There is certainly a lot to build on as we prepare for Rich Harvest Farms this weekend,” Robbins said. Ranked in the top 100 golf courses in the US by Golf Digest, the par-72, 7,715-foot Rich Harvest Farms recently hosted the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup. The event, hosted by Northern Illinois, will be another great test for an up-and-coming Wildcat team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2021/9/28/mens-golf-wildcats-claim-sixth-place-in-old-town-collegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos