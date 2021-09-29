Sports
An Extended College Football Playoff Seems Inevitable
The stamps remained wrapped on Tuesday.
University leaders, once expecting to use them to expand the College Football Playoff, had already canceled their trips to a Hilton hotel near Chicago. Instead, after the top leagues spent the summer undercutting each other, the future of the playoffs continued to fluctuate on the day some had hoped would include a college sports equivalent of a treaty signing.
How long the direction of the playoffs will be uncertain is difficult to predict. However, the hunch of many executives is that the most likely outcome is the one they’ve been thinking about for months: expansion, eventually.
Because as monolithic as college sports can seem at times, tribalism can carry the day in the industry for a while. Last year, the Power 5 conferences were split briefly on whether or not to play football during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the debate over expanding the money-printing playoffs from the four-team format is leading to more parochial attitudes and changes of form as college football has an even richer future ahead of it.
There is no guarantee of a deal, and in an interview on Tuesday Bill Hancock, the playoffs executive director, said the debate was very complex and the stakes were too important to be rushed. But history and math suggest this interlude could eventually end up as a sloppy build-up to a deal for more football and more money, even as there are lingering concerns about athletes’ health and time demands.
There have been arguments over everything from automatic qualifiers to where playoff games should be played. Executives have weighed at least 63 different scenarios, with much attention being paid recently to a 12-team format that would bring in hundreds of millions of dollars more in television money each year.
I don’t think there is a conference that has said it isn’t in favor of enlargement; the question is expanding into what and working on the issues, said Mike Aresco, the American Athletic Conference commissioner, whose 2021 headliner is seventh Cincinnati.
Could you finish in four and not expand? he added. It’s possible, but I think there’s momentum.
Arescos League, which will lose Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the Big 12 Conference before the end of 2024, has reason to hope as much. While Hancock has always warned expansion was uncertain, many other executives have spent weeks suggesting the playoff go on a slide to a 12-team format.
Then came the surprise round of conference rescheduling, including Oklahoma and Texas’ planned relocations from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference in July 2025, and all sorts of bitterness. Still, many executives believe that three factors, money, competition and the calendar, will push the odds toward the playoff field sometime this decade.
The crudest and most obvious of those considerations is, of course, rooted in arithmetic: A 12-team format would almost certainly make the College Football Playoff a more powerful financial force than the NCAA’s Division I men’s basketball tournament. Although the NCAA is so confused that it has a former Pentagon chief, Robert M. Gates, who is attempting to rewrite the constitution, it is still slated to bring in more than $870 million from television rights linked to the men’s basketball tournament of the coming seasons.
ESPN’s existing college football deal, a 12-year deal for more than $5.6 billion expiring after the 2025 season, includes three playoff games per season. Executives thought a revamped playoff with 12 teams, 11 games per season would bring in more than $1 billion a year in television rights. Navigate, a sports business consultancy, has even gone so far as to predict that such an expanded format would make it to the playoff over $2 billion in annual income, including ticketing and sponsorship.
There is also an element of on-field competition in the minds of the sports leaders.
Only 11 colleges have made it to the playoff since it replaced the Bowl Championship Series in the 2014 season, and most conferences are always or regularly barred from college football’s biggest games. No team from the so-called Group of 5 leagues the American, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference and the Sun Belt Conference has made it to the playoffs.
Having just four teams in the CFP is a broken system, George Kliavkoff, the freshman Pac-12 commissioner, said in an interview this month at Ohio Stadium, hours before Oregon upset the state of Ohio, which won last season. played the national title game after it won the Big Ten Championship.
Exactly the way it’s set up, it’s designed and I don’t think it was intentional or malicious, but it was designed for the rich to get richer, added Kliavkoff, whose reservations about the expansion proposal that went public in June the approval have slowed down. Being invited to the CFP in one of the early years makes it easier to recruit, which makes it easier to go back to the CFP, which makes it easier to recruit, and it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.
(Oregon, now ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, made it to its first playoff championship game, but a Pac-12 team hasn’t even reached a semifinal since the 2016 season.)
But Kliavkoff is right that many fans complain about seeing the same teams repeatedly, even if closest Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could come to this season’s playoff as a pregame commentator. And at the end of the day, the conferences are juggernauts of marketing and event planning, capitalizing on focus groups and the prospect of bigger ratings.
The executives also have time to strategize and soothe hurt feelings and trade themselves back on the slide they envisioned in June. A format change that takes effect after the ESPN deals close could be implemented in a year or two; a deadline is still months away, even if the playoff leaders want a shift for the 2024 season, which is now believed to be the earliest a new system would go into effect.
Indeed, depending on the benchmark and the spinmeister, the power brokers were still able to trade faster than in 2012 to replace the BCS. formal bickering over what became the play-off.
Same playoff, almost everyone now looking for ways to expand.
