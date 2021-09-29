An Extended College Football Playoff Seems Inevitable

The stamps remained wrapped on Tuesday.

University leaders, once expecting to use them to expand the College Football Playoff, had already canceled their trips to a Hilton hotel near Chicago. Instead, after the top leagues spent the summer undercutting each other, the future of the playoffs continued to fluctuate on the day some had hoped would include a college sports equivalent of a treaty signing.

How long the direction of the playoffs will be uncertain is difficult to predict. However, the hunch of many executives is that the most likely outcome is the one they’ve been thinking about for months: expansion, eventually.

Because as monolithic as college sports can seem at times, tribalism can carry the day in the industry for a while. Last year, the Power 5 conferences were split briefly on whether or not to play football during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the debate over expanding the money-printing playoffs from the four-team format is leading to more parochial attitudes and changes of form as college football has an even richer future ahead of it.

There is no guarantee of a deal, and in an interview on Tuesday Bill Hancock, the playoffs executive director, said the debate was very complex and the stakes were too important to be rushed. But history and math suggest this interlude could eventually end up as a sloppy build-up to a deal for more football and more money, even as there are lingering concerns about athletes’ health and time demands.