Fairmont wins Big South girls tennis championship | News, Sports, Jobs

The sixth-ranked Fairmont Cardinals girls’ Class A tennis lineup has been pressured by the seventh-ranked St. James Area Saints by a third straight 4-3 dual-meet decision this season to win the program’s first conference championship in 25 year to conquer.

Abi Peyman put the finishing touches to Fairmont’s narrow team win of one point in Tuesday’s Big South Conference team final in St. James.

After losing a hard-fought opening set 6-4 and trailing 4-1 in the second segment, Peyman took five game wins in a row to counter with her own 6-4 win to force a third set.

Little did the hard-hitting sophomore know that her contest would determine the final result and rake in an award the cardinals hadn’t won for a decade before her birth.

“I knew I had to fight for the team because we might need an extra point, as close as our previous two games with St. James were,” said Peyman.

Three and a half hours later, under the lights for a second straight double encounter, the two sectional tennis powerhouses finally left the courts on the heels of Peyman’s cardiac comeback win of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over Maya Kulseth.

“I’ve seen four matches of three sets before, but never five, let alone six, in a doubles,” said St. James Area mentor Les Zellmann.

Ironically, Fairmont’s Maggy Totzke only needed 55 minutes to capture the conference championship’s first team tally. Totzke only needed one game more than the minimum to take a 6-1, 6-0 win over Eva Romsdahl in the third singles.

“There were a lot of ups and downs during the match, but we knew we had to stay strong mentally to get through the stretch and the girls were able to achieve that by splitting the six games into three sets,” said Fairmont head coach Laura Olsen.

Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler counter Maggy Totzke’s win in singles by defeating Cardinals’ Lauren Davis and Ellie Hernes in a sober first doubles match. Davis and Hernes took a 6-3 win in the opening set before Bluedorn and Haler answered with a 6-1 win in the second set.

Davis and Hernes scored an important service break at 4-3 before Bluedorn and Haler countered with one of their own to give them a 5-4 lead. Bluedorn and Haler then earned the Saints’ first team point with a 7-5 win in the third set.

Fairmont’s second doubles team of Libby Totzke and Hope Klanderud, along with second singles player Briana Joseph, quickly swung a 3-1 lead to the Cardinals on the team book.

St. James Area’s Alexis Breken and Mykela Hanson fended off Libby Totzke and Klanderud in a first-set tiebreak, 7-6 (9-7), but the Cardinal tandem regrouped during the switch and led the game for six straight wins to force something else – a three-set showdown.

Libby Totzke and Klanderud worked in sync to score a crucial service break at 4-1 in the third set en route to a 6-1 decision to give Fairmont a 2-1 lead in the team score.

Joseph, who traded respective 6-4 set decisions with the Saints’ Sailor Mohlenbrock at No. 2 singles, caught her second wind and like the Totzke-Klanderud combination, registered a clutch break at 4-1 to take a 6-1 third set. victory for a 3-1 Fairmont lead.

Despite comebacks from the Cardinals’ No. 1 singles nether Claire Nemmers and Fairmont’s third doubles team of Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke, hometown Saints would prevail to take the team to 3-all.

Class A individual player, Jaelyn Haler, defeated Fairmont’s Claire Nemmers in a 6-4 decision in the first set before the Cardinal’s star picked up steam in the second segment en route to a stunning 6-1 victory margin.

Despite numerous textbook rallies, Haler fended off the hard-charging Nemmers in the third set by taking a 6-3 decision to tie the team book at 3-all.

Mariah Mireles and Mika Wessels defeated Haugen and Petschke in their third double play by squeezing out a 7-6 tiebreak in the first set with a 7-4 tie. Haugen and Petschke fought back to win the second set 6-3, but Mireles and Wessels had the final say by winning the third set 6-2.

Fairmont (16-2) will host Redwood Valley in the Cardinal Courts on Thursday in a regular-season doubles game, while St. James Area (18-6) will host a regular-season quadrangle game against Maple River, Le Sueur- Henderson and St. Peter at 9 o’clock Saturday.