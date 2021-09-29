Penguins, Carnegie Mellon University and Covestro Want to Make Hockey Safer with New Dashers – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins, Carnegie Mellon University and Covestro are teaming up to make the game of hockey safer.

READ MORE: Pins Mechanical Company plans to move to former SouthSide Works cinema location

A collaboration between the three designed first-of-a-kind dashboards that surround hockey rinks.

Built to compress on impact, the dash boards absorb the force of a body check to reduce injury while still allowing the puck to bounce and slide off the boards.

READ MORE: Steelers’ OLB TJ Watt teams with 412 food rescue, supplies families in need with groceries

The project was a collaboration that had been three years in the making, starting with the “Re-Think The Rink Make-A-Thon”.

“There were a lot of us who said, ‘Hey, Covestro has this materials science expertise and we have the hockey expertise’ and we can bring in the doctors, and we can bring in the players, and then we found the CMU corner,” says Terry Kalna. , Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins, “We needed the brilliance that the students brought in. This broad approach to ‘we can make anything better than what we have today’.”

The boards are now on sale this week and recreational rinks can install them to keep hockey players and skaters safer.

MORE NEWS: Dad. State Senate committee approves legislation to use COVID-19 aid for environmental program

Meanwhile, the Penguins have already started using these boards as they are installed on their practice track at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.