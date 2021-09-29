Sports
Why do table tennis players often overlook to participate in national camps?
Table tennis in India may have seen upward growth in its curve, but in its efforts to push the chart higher, it has also moved into messy areas, with star players like Manika Batra at odds with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). ). Full of controversies and ugly battles, table tennis in India has made headlines for not the most desirable reasons as the Federation’s interests and those of the player collide, leaving room for confusion.
Legal betting has become an intrinsic part of sports fans’ viewing experience. To follow 1promo.codes for all betting updates.
Following the end of the Tokyo Olympics, India’s first biggest challenge will be at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha, which will start on September 28 and end on October 5, 2021. With 7 categories for entry – Men’s and Women’s Team, Doubles and Individual and Mixed Doubles, the Asian Table Tennis Championships will serve as qualifiers for the 2022 World Team Championships in China. The Indian contingent will have brought in seasoned rowers Sharath Kamal (World No. 33) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (World No. 38) to command the men’s side, while Tokyo-returned Sutirtha Mukherjee (World No. 95) will lead the women’s half, consisting of a talented bunch of rowers such as Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula.
In the immediate context of the biannual tournament, Indian table tennis saw much drama as the TTFI exited 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra from the roster assembled for the event in Doha. Batra, who became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the third round of an Olympics, was not included in the contingent as she did not attend the national camp hosted in Sonepat ahead of the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The TTFI stated in a rule that it is mandatory for players to attend the National Camp in order to qualify for squad selection – a rule that Batra immediately took up and petitioned for failing to understand the ‘mandatory’ rule nature of it. The Delhi Supreme Court also sided with Batra for the interim period and maintained the rule of the TTFI, but Batra still remained outside the squad.
Will Manika Batra’s absence create a hiatus?
After temporarily based in Doha for the Asian Championships, Gold Medalist of the 2019 Commonwealth Championships, Ayhika Mukherjee entered into a candid conversation with The Bridge, reflecting on recent events in Indian table tennis and looking forward to the tournament. The women’s team, placed in Group I, has Nepal and Jordan in their mix and is ready to put their best foot forward as they begin the procedure. The only glaring miss of the team is the absence of Manika Batra and Ayhika confessed: “Manika didi is not playing this time… Personally I think there will be a gap without Manika Didi, but I also believe my other team members are playing. great, so we’ll do our best to fill the gap,” she said reassuringly.
As for her other teammates, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula gained a lot of momentum playing at the WTT Star Contender in Doha, where the former reached the quarters and the latter the pre-quarters, each causing major problems beating higher-ranked players. Plus, with China not in the mix, Indian table tennis players have a reason to breathe easy. “This is a good opportunity for us … although there are many more good teams like Korea, Hong Kong, Japan … we will try to make it count and we will give our 100% and we will fight for it until the end every point,” Mukherjee said.
National camps – yes or no?
With Batra not in the roster for the championships, mainly because of the TTFI’s rule about compulsory attendance at national camps – the question that easily arises is, how important is this attendance? Ayhika, who has been visiting the National Camps since her childhood, doesn’t shy away from giving a real picture of the reasons why certain players choose to overlook National Camps. Ayhika first admits the blessing, saying: “Attending national camps is good for everyone because it helps bond between the team members. I have been doing camps since I played in Under-15 (Sub junior girls) ..and under many coaches ..I learned a lot from the camps’, confesses Mukherjee.
But this isn’t the whole picture. Table tennis is a sport that relies heavily on the racket used, players have their patented bats, train with rubbers specific to their style, making it difficult in national camps to spar with just about any other player. Ayhika, who owns a very unique rubber, used only by a countable number and one that kept the legendary Ding Ning sweating at the 2019 Asian Championships, where Mukherjee put up a solid battle with the defending Olympic champion.
Ayhika reveals one of the most important factors, saying: “Sometimes players like us who don’t have normal rackets like the others have problems to practice with others … so sometimes it’s better to work with our personal sparring and personal coach for ourselves to play well…,” she says. “Like I have a short pimple on the forehand and an antitype on the backhand… it’s very hard to practice with players like us… that’s why I play more multiballs in my academy and also in camps,” emphasizes Mukherjee.
In terms of sparring, other players are therefore reluctant to play against players with different rubbers, as this could hinder their own play, given the difference in rubbers. However, camps are especially crucial for building team bonds, Ayhika believes, something that is very necessary for a major tournament, to get into the mood and zone. Batra, also uses the long pimple rubber on her backhand just like Archana Kamath and the results with it are for the world to see. Meanwhile, Sutirtha uses the short pip on her forehand, just like Ayhika and Sreeja Akula do on both sides with a solid soft rubber. This leaves players, especially those who are seasoned, playing with the option of going and not going to camp and spending more time on individual training, which happens to be one of the main reasons why players dilly-dally-dally in this matter to be.
|
Sources
2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/why-table-tennis-overlook-national-camps-25541
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]