Why do table tennis players often overlook to participate in national camps?

Table tennis in India may have seen upward growth in its curve, but in its efforts to push the chart higher, it has also moved into messy areas, with star players like Manika Batra at odds with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). ). Full of controversies and ugly battles, table tennis in India has made headlines for not the most desirable reasons as the Federation’s interests and those of the player collide, leaving room for confusion.

Following the end of the Tokyo Olympics, India's first biggest challenge will be at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha, which will start on September 28 and end on October 5, 2021. With 7 categories for entry – Men's and Women's Team, Doubles and Individual and Mixed Doubles, the Asian Table Tennis Championships will serve as qualifiers for the 2022 World Team Championships in China. The Indian contingent will have brought in seasoned rowers Sharath Kamal (World No. 33) and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (World No. 38) to command the men's side, while Tokyo-returned Sutirtha Mukherjee (World No. 95) will lead the women's half, consisting of a talented bunch of rowers such as Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula. In the immediate context of the biannual tournament, Indian table tennis saw much drama as the TTFI exited 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra from the roster assembled for the event in Doha. Batra, who became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the third round of an Olympics, was not included in the contingent as she did not attend the national camp hosted in Sonepat ahead of the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The TTFI stated in a rule that it is mandatory for players to attend the National Camp in order to qualify for squad selection – a rule that Batra immediately took up and petitioned for failing to understand the 'mandatory' rule nature of it. The Delhi Supreme Court also sided with Batra for the interim period and maintained the rule of the TTFI, but Batra still remained outside the squad. Will Manika Batra's absence create a hiatus? After temporarily based in Doha for the Asian Championships, Gold Medalist of the 2019 Commonwealth Championships, Ayhika Mukherjee entered into a candid conversation with The Bridge, reflecting on recent events in Indian table tennis and looking forward to the tournament. The women's team, placed in Group I, has Nepal and Jordan in their mix and is ready to put their best foot forward as they begin the procedure. The only glaring miss of the team is the absence of Manika Batra and Ayhika confessed: "Manika didi is not playing this time… Personally I think there will be a gap without Manika Didi, but I also believe my other team members are playing. great, so we'll do our best to fill the gap," she said reassuringly.

As for her other teammates, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula gained a lot of momentum playing at the WTT Star Contender in Doha, where the former reached the quarters and the latter the pre-quarters, each causing major problems beating higher-ranked players. Plus, with China not in the mix, Indian table tennis players have a reason to breathe easy. “This is a good opportunity for us … although there are many more good teams like Korea, Hong Kong, Japan … we will try to make it count and we will give our 100% and we will fight for it until the end every point,” Mukherjee said.

National camps – yes or no? With Batra not in the roster for the championships, mainly because of the TTFI’s rule about compulsory attendance at national camps – the question that easily arises is, how important is this attendance? Ayhika, who has been visiting the National Camps since her childhood, doesn’t shy away from giving a real picture of the reasons why certain players choose to overlook National Camps. Ayhika first admits the blessing, saying: “Attending national camps is good for everyone because it helps bond between the team members. I have been doing camps since I played in Under-15 (Sub junior girls) ..and under many coaches ..I learned a lot from the camps’, confesses Mukherjee.