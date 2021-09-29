Yankees vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – September 28, 2021

TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton homered for three runs, Aaron Judge homered and drove in two, and the New York Yankees extended their lead above the AL wildcard standings by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Gio Urshela added a solo homer and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New York (90-67) won its seventh straight win and advanced two games for Boston (88-69) in the wild card race with five games left . The Yankees got another injury when Jameson Taillon sustained an ankle injury and left in the third inning.

Toronto (87-70) left the Yankees three games behind, but is one game behind Boston for the second wild card.

Stanton homered for the fourth game in a row when he hit righthander Trevor Richards with two outs in the seventh and hit the ball into the second deck on the left. The homer was the 35th for Stanton, who leads the Yankees with 96 RBI.

We played forever, played for a lot, and I think G embodies that now, said manager Aaron Boone.

Stanton hit 2 for 5 with a double. He hits .304 this month with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 92 at bats.

Stanton became the first Yankees player to have 13 or more RBI in a four game period in September since Paul ONeill in 1999. It is also the most RBI in a four game period for Stanton in his 12-year career.

He became the seventh Yankees player to hit a pair of four-game home runs in a season after Babe Ruth (1930), Lou Gehrig (31), Joe DiMaggio (37), Yogi Berra (56), Roger Maris (61) and Alex. Rodriguez (07). Maris and A-Rod both did it three times.

As I always say, he’s a unicorn, Boone said of Stanton. We just shake our heads sometimes.

Stanton’s homer came on an 84 mph change that crossed the plate 1.26 feet off the ground. It is the lowest pitch he has homered in his career.

He threw me a few that were nearby, Stanton said. I just had to make sure I stayed in it and tried to scoop it up. It was a bit off the board, but with that mentality you sometimes get to it.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he found Stanton’s homer hard to believe, even after seeing a replay.

I don’t know how to hit a ball like that, Montoyo said. That ball was almost in the sand, and he went and knocked it out.

The judges’ solo homerun off lefthander Hyun Jin Ryu (13-10) in the third inning gave the Yankees at least one homerun in 19 consecutive games, extending their season-record. Judges homer was his 37th.

Urshela hit his 14th homer off Anthony Castro in the ninth.

Judge started in right field after displacing his left little finger and sliding to second base in Sunday night’s win in Boston. He went 2 for 2 with two walks and a sacrifice fly.

I had a feeling it was going to be okay, Boone said, but to see him go out and have immediate success and hit the ball like he did, that was certainly encouraging.

Taillon was taken off the injured list Monday after missing 19 games due to a right ankle injury, but Taillon dropped one in the third after aggravating the same injury. Taillon gestured to an athletic trainer to get out of the dugout, then walked away after a brief discussion. He was replaced by right-handed Michael King.

I could see right away that he had made it worse again, Boone said of Taillon. It was a quick decision for me to get him out of there.

Taillon gave up one run and one basehit in 2 1/3 innings. He walked one batter and struckout two.

King (1-4) gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings for the second win in his three-year big league-career.

Clay Holmes walked around a couple of times in the sixth, Chad Green and Luis Severino each worked one perfect inning and Wandy Perlata ended.

Ryu gave up three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, then Rizzos scored the tying run.

He gave us a chance, Montoyo said. He did what we wanted him to do.

Adam Cimber got into action and got through to Judges’ sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.

Ryu was taken off the 10-day injured list before the game after being sidelined since September 17 due to a sore neck. He went 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA in the eight starts prior to his injury.

Bo Bichette hit an RBI single by Taillon in the first, then scored on Corey Dickerson’s RBI double by King in the third, but Toronto couldn’t hold it. The Blue Jays have lost five of the eight.

Bichette’s multi-hit game was his AL-leading 54th.

7 & 7

This marks the third time the Yankees have had both a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same month. They also did it in June 1953 and September 1985.

OPEN AND CLOSED

The Blue Jays have lost four straight series openers.

DRAWING A CROWD

Toronto drew 28,769 in its first home game since Rogers Center’s capacity was doubled from 15,000 to 30,000.

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned to the lineup after missing the past three games. Gurriel needed two stitches to close a cut on the back of his right hand after being stepped on by teammate Randal Grichuk. Gurriel batted 0 for 4 and grounded out to end the game. Toronto activated INF Cavan Biggio (back tightness) from the 10-day injured list. The Blue Jays chose LHP’s Kirby Snead and Ryan Borucki for Triple-A to make room for Ryu and Biggio.

NEXT ONE

Blue Jays RHP Jos Berros (12-9, 3.48) starts on Wednesday against Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.08). Cole defeated Boston last Friday for his AL-leading 16th win.

——