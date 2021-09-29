Sports
Prep Tennis roundup: LQPV/DB sails past MACCRAY
MCCRAY’s only win came in the No. 4 singles match where Alex Dirksen defeated Kayla Jahn 6-4, 6-2.
LQPV/DB sweep the doubles.
I think they played well, said Brant Hacker, head coach of LQPV/DB. We got some experience with some of our older girls and also got some experience with some of our younger players and it showed tonight.
We knew we had some chances and I think a lot of our kids did a really good job and played their game consistently.
On a beautiful night with summery weather, LQPV-DB found its rhythm and made scoring difficult for the Wolverines.
LQPV/D-Bs Katelyn Wittnebel defeated Tayte Nokleby in back-to-back 6-2 sets for No. 1 singles. That was followed by Maddie Mathies taking back-to-back 6-0 wins over Hannah Delong at number 2.
In the No. 1 doubles, Sarah Halvorson and Claire Lowry defeated Erika Pieper and Makenna Burnette 6-2, 6-0.
LQPV/DB also won the second double with Sadie Hacker and Kalista Bormann beating Greta Meyer and Anna Janssen 6-0.6-1.
Doubles did a good job of stepping up and playing great, Hacker said. You have to make sure you take care of business and I think they did a really great job today.
LQPV/DB will host Pipestone on Thursday at 4 p.m.
MACCRAY travels to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:15 PM on Thursday.
MACCRAY’s Lindsay Lopez gears up for a serve on Tuesday, September 28 against Lac qui Parle Valley in Clara City. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune
singles
(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, LQPV/DB, def. Tayte Nokleby 6-2, 6-2 (2) Maddie Mathies, LQPV/DB, def. Hannah Delong 6-0, 6-0 (3) Hannah Oie, LQPV/DB, ver. Malinda Peterson 6-3, 6-3 (4) Alex Dirksen, MAC, ver. Kayla Jahn 6-4, 6-2.
doubles
(1) Sarah Halvorson / Claire Lowry, LQPV / DB, def. Erika Pieper / Makenna Burnette 6-2, 6-0 (2) Sadie Hacker / Kalista Bormann, LQPV / DB, def. Greta Meyer / Anna Janssen 6-0, 6-1 (3) Taylen Jorgensen / Gertie Sieg, LQPV / DB, ver. Rachel Seehusen / Mia Shubert 6-1, 6-1.
Singles was the difference for Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference win over Sartell in Willmar. It was the second of two games with the Sabers. The first (below) started on September 11 and was suspended due to rain and completed Tuesday.
The Cardinals got all four points from their singles: Allison Bruhn at number 1, Kessa Mara at number 2, Caroline Becker at number 3 and Adali Laidlaw at number 3.
Willmar almost got a point at number 2 doubles. The Sabers Emily Crandall and Tia Leen beat Sartells Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.
Willmar (7-3 Central Lakes, 10-6 overall) will play against Rocori in Willmar on Thursday at 4:30 PM. Sartell fell to 2-6 in conference play and 4-8 overall.
singles
(1) Allison Bruhn, W, def. Addy Bultema 6-0, 6-0 (2) Kessa Mara, W, ver. Sarah Weno 6-0, 6-3 (3) Caroline Becker, W, ver. Charlotte Lau 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, dp. Caitlyn Burns 6-0, 6-0
doubles
(1) Violet Steil/Addison Burns, S, Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell 6-2, 7-6 (6) (2) Emily Crandall/Tian Leen, S, def. Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 (3) Madi Bemboom/Morgan Gefre, S, def. Emmi Larson/Katelyn Garberdine 6-4, 6-0.
Willmar ended a September 11 game that had rained out and started Tuesday with a win over Sartell.
The Cardinals’ biggest win came at No. 2 doubles as the team of Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide regrouped from a loss in the first set, beating Emily Crandall and Tia Leen 6-7(5), 7-5, 7- 5.
singles
(1) Kessa Mara, W, beats Addy Bultema 6-0, 6-3 (2) Allie Bruhn, W, beats Sarah Weno 6-0, 6-2 (3) Caroline Becker, W, won by forfeit (4) Charlotte Lau, S, beats Adali Laidlaw 6-2, 6-0
doubles
(1) Addie Burns/Violet Steil, S, beats Ashlie Staebell/Alise Staebell 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 (2) Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide, W, beats Emily Crandall/Tia Leen 6- 7 (5), 7-5, 7-5 (3) Morgan Giefre/Mady Bemboom, S, beats Heidi Kath/Emmie Larson 6-2, 6-2
Osakis swept all four singles matches, taking wins over Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to beat New London-Spicer in New London.
NLS won at number 1 doubles. The Wildcats team of Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson defeated Ellie George and Lexi Spychalla 6-0, 6-2.
NLS heads to the Wright County Conference tournament in Litchfield on Thursday.
singles
(1) Mara Van Nyhuis, Oh, def. Mya Mayhew 6-3, 6-2 (2) Leah Maddock, O, def. Brooke Adelman 6-4, 6-1 (3) Kennedy George, O, def. Avery Dierenfeld 6-3, 6-4 (4) Larissa Hoffarth, O, def. Emily Ruter 6-0, 6-0
doubles
(1) Izzy Schmiesing/Delaney Hanson, NLS, def. Ellie George/Lexi Spychalla 6-0, 6-2 (2) Mackenzie Lien/Tessa Stanek, O, dp. Kamryn Quenemoen/Sadie Hatlestad 6-2, 6-4 (3) Brian Hoffarth/Madeline Anderson, E, dp. Jordan Proehl/Eva Schueler 6-3, 6-4
Minnewaska took the West Central Conference with the sweep over Montevideo in Glenwood.
The Lakers won all of their games in straight sets over the Thunder Hawks.
singles
(1) Alissa Thorfinnson, Minn, def. Emily Brace 6-1, 7-5 (2) Addy Randt, Minn, def. Cami Meyers 6-1, 6-0 (3) Leah Hagen, Minn, fl. Brooke Lindeman 6-0, 6-1 (4) Megan Thorfinnson, Minn, d. Lauren Dehne 6-0, 6-1.
doubles
(1) Maddie Thorfinson / Olivia Richards, Minn, def. Tyra Sandven / Mathea Jorgenson 6-1, 6-2 (2) Sydney Dahl / Olivia Richards, Minn, vert. Brooke Hilden / Lily Hamilton 6-0, 6-1 (3) Grace Jensen / Alia Randt, Minn, def. Ashley Klaasen, Minn, 6-0, 6-4.
Melrose defeated Yellow Medicine East in the West Central Conference game in Granite Falls.
It was YME’s last regular season game. The Sting takes part in the individual conference tournament in Alexandria on Saturday. The first round of the section game for YME is October 4 at a location to be determined.
singles
(1) Alexis Baumann, M, def. Hope Stark 6-4, 6-4 (2) Emily Rieland, M, ver. Kyra Qvam 6-1, 6-3 (3) Anessa Redepenning, M, ver. Hope Foy 6-2, 6-1 (4) Reagan Mueller, M, won by forfeit
doubles
(1) Jasmine Golla / Jamie Klasen, M, def. Abigail Jimenez / Katelyn Luepke 6-0, 6-0 (2) Madison Baysinger / Jessica Pohlmann, M, def. Emma Keller / Reagan Joke 6-1, 6-0 (3) Ava Thelen / Macy Davis, M, def. Annelise Jahn / Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wctrib.com/sports/7215325-Prep-Tennis-roundup-LQPVD-B-cruises-past-MACCRAY
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]