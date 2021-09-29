Prep Tennis roundup: LQPV/DB sails past MACCRAY

MCCRAY’s only win came in the No. 4 singles match where Alex Dirksen defeated Kayla Jahn 6-4, 6-2.

LQPV/DB sweep the doubles.

I think they played well, said Brant Hacker, head coach of LQPV/DB. We got some experience with some of our older girls and also got some experience with some of our younger players and it showed tonight.

We knew we had some chances and I think a lot of our kids did a really good job and played their game consistently.

On a beautiful night with summery weather, LQPV-DB found its rhythm and made scoring difficult for the Wolverines.

LQPV/D-Bs Katelyn Wittnebel defeated Tayte Nokleby in back-to-back 6-2 sets for No. 1 singles. That was followed by Maddie Mathies taking back-to-back 6-0 wins over Hannah Delong at number 2.

In the No. 1 doubles, Sarah Halvorson and Claire Lowry defeated Erika Pieper and Makenna Burnette 6-2, 6-0.

LQPV/DB also won the second double with Sadie Hacker and Kalista Bormann beating Greta Meyer and Anna Janssen 6-0.6-1.

Doubles did a good job of stepping up and playing great, Hacker said. You have to make sure you take care of business and I think they did a really great job today.

LQPV/DB will host Pipestone on Thursday at 4 p.m.

MACCRAY travels to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:15 PM on Thursday.

MACCRAY’s Lindsay Lopez gears up for a serve on Tuesday, September 28 against Lac qui Parle Valley in Clara City. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

singles

(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, LQPV/DB, def. Tayte Nokleby 6-2, 6-2 (2) Maddie Mathies, LQPV/DB, def. Hannah Delong 6-0, 6-0 (3) Hannah Oie, LQPV/DB, ver. Malinda Peterson 6-3, 6-3 (4) Alex Dirksen, MAC, ver. Kayla Jahn 6-4, 6-2.

doubles

(1) Sarah Halvorson / Claire Lowry, LQPV / DB, def. Erika Pieper / Makenna Burnette 6-2, 6-0 (2) Sadie Hacker / Kalista Bormann, LQPV / DB, def. Greta Meyer / Anna Janssen 6-0, 6-1 (3) Taylen Jorgensen / Gertie Sieg, LQPV / DB, ver. Rachel Seehusen / Mia Shubert 6-1, 6-1.

Singles was the difference for Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference win over Sartell in Willmar. It was the second of two games with the Sabers. The first (below) started on September 11 and was suspended due to rain and completed Tuesday.

The Cardinals got all four points from their singles: Allison Bruhn at number 1, Kessa Mara at number 2, Caroline Becker at number 3 and Adali Laidlaw at number 3.

Willmar almost got a point at number 2 doubles. The Sabers Emily Crandall and Tia Leen beat Sartells Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.

Willmar (7-3 Central Lakes, 10-6 overall) will play against Rocori in Willmar on Thursday at 4:30 PM. Sartell fell to 2-6 in conference play and 4-8 overall.

singles

(1) Allison Bruhn, W, def. Addy Bultema 6-0, 6-0 (2) Kessa Mara, W, ver. Sarah Weno 6-0, 6-3 (3) Caroline Becker, W, ver. Charlotte Lau 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, dp. Caitlyn Burns 6-0, 6-0

doubles

(1) Violet Steil/Addison Burns, S, Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell 6-2, 7-6 (6) (2) Emily Crandall/Tian Leen, S, def. Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 (3) Madi Bemboom/Morgan Gefre, S, def. Emmi Larson/Katelyn Garberdine 6-4, 6-0.

Willmar ended a September 11 game that had rained out and started Tuesday with a win over Sartell.

The Cardinals’ biggest win came at No. 2 doubles as the team of Kylee Berget and Lizzie Eide regrouped from a loss in the first set, beating Emily Crandall and Tia Leen 6-7(5), 7-5, 7- 5.

singles

(1) Kessa Mara, W, beats Addy Bultema 6-0, 6-3 (2) Allie Bruhn, W, beats Sarah Weno 6-0, 6-2 (3) Caroline Becker, W, won by forfeit (4) Charlotte Lau, S, beats Adali Laidlaw 6-2, 6-0

doubles

(1) Addie Burns/Violet Steil, S, beats Ashlie Staebell/Alise Staebell 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 (2) Kylee Berget/Lizzie Eide, W, beats Emily Crandall/Tia Leen 6- 7 (5), 7-5, 7-5 (3) Morgan Giefre/Mady Bemboom, S, beats Heidi Kath/Emmie Larson 6-2, 6-2

Osakis swept all four singles matches, taking wins over Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to beat New London-Spicer in New London.

NLS won at number 1 doubles. The Wildcats team of Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson defeated Ellie George and Lexi Spychalla 6-0, 6-2.

NLS heads to the Wright County Conference tournament in Litchfield on Thursday.

singles

(1) Mara Van Nyhuis, Oh, def. Mya Mayhew 6-3, 6-2 (2) Leah Maddock, O, def. Brooke Adelman 6-4, 6-1 (3) Kennedy George, O, def. Avery Dierenfeld 6-3, 6-4 (4) Larissa Hoffarth, O, def. Emily Ruter 6-0, 6-0

doubles

(1) Izzy Schmiesing/Delaney Hanson, NLS, def. Ellie George/Lexi Spychalla 6-0, 6-2 (2) Mackenzie Lien/Tessa Stanek, O, dp. Kamryn Quenemoen/Sadie Hatlestad 6-2, 6-4 (3) Brian Hoffarth/Madeline Anderson, E, dp. Jordan Proehl/Eva Schueler 6-3, 6-4

Minnewaska took the West Central Conference with the sweep over Montevideo in Glenwood.

The Lakers won all of their games in straight sets over the Thunder Hawks.

singles

(1) Alissa Thorfinnson, Minn, def. Emily Brace 6-1, 7-5 (2) Addy Randt, Minn, def. Cami Meyers 6-1, 6-0 (3) Leah Hagen, Minn, fl. Brooke Lindeman 6-0, 6-1 (4) Megan Thorfinnson, Minn, d. Lauren Dehne 6-0, 6-1.

doubles

(1) Maddie Thorfinson / Olivia Richards, Minn, def. Tyra Sandven / Mathea Jorgenson 6-1, 6-2 (2) Sydney Dahl / Olivia Richards, Minn, vert. Brooke Hilden / Lily Hamilton 6-0, 6-1 (3) Grace Jensen / Alia Randt, Minn, def. Ashley Klaasen, Minn, 6-0, 6-4.

Melrose defeated Yellow Medicine East in the West Central Conference game in Granite Falls.

It was YME’s last regular season game. The Sting takes part in the individual conference tournament in Alexandria on Saturday. The first round of the section game for YME is October 4 at a location to be determined.

singles

(1) Alexis Baumann, M, def. Hope Stark 6-4, 6-4 (2) Emily Rieland, M, ver. Kyra Qvam 6-1, 6-3 (3) Anessa Redepenning, M, ver. Hope Foy 6-2, 6-1 (4) Reagan Mueller, M, won by forfeit

doubles

(1) Jasmine Golla / Jamie Klasen, M, def. Abigail Jimenez / Katelyn Luepke 6-0, 6-0 (2) Madison Baysinger / Jessica Pohlmann, M, def. Emma Keller / Reagan Joke 6-1, 6-0 (3) Ava Thelen / Macy Davis, M, def. Annelise Jahn / Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-1.