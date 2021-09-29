Washington Spirit Coach Richie Burke fired after abuse investigation : NPR







switch caption Tony Quinn/Getty Images The former Washington Spirit head coach was fired by the National Women’s Soccer League after an investigation into allegations of harassment and a toxic work culture. Other team representatives were also suspended for roles within the league. “After considering the contents of the report and taking into account past actions by the Spirit, the NWSL board of directors determined that the Spirit and its property did not act in the best interests of the League,” the NWSL said in its statement Tuesday. The resignation of former head coach Richie Burke follows weeks of reports by means of The Washington Post who claimed he was responsible for creating a toxic work culture for female employees. The NWSL does not mention Burke by name in its statement, but rather says the “Washington Spirit head coach was fired for a reason.” The league opened an investigation into Burke and the team, which is based in the Washington, DC area, following a report from August by means of The Washington Post. That report highlighted how Burke created a toxic and abusive environment in the team that prompted players to leave mid-season. The NWSL hired an independent third party to investigate the allegations. Following the findings that Burke harassed and verbally abused his players and violated the league’s anti-harassment policy, the organization has determined that he “cannot work with NWSL players.” Former Spirit players told reporters left the team because they couldn’t stand Burke’s “abusive” treatment. Washington Spirit player Kaiya McCullough said in August: that anything could scare Burke off. His anger and screaming attacks often led him to unleash “a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults on McCullough and her teammates,” she said. Off the field, Burke also made racially insensitive jokes and comments that made McCullough, who is Black, uncomfortable. After these allegations surfaced, Burke announced that he would be stepping down this summer for health reasons. The Washington Spirit team said: Burke would be placed in the front office. But problems within the team were bigger than Burke, according to follow-up reports from The Washington Post. While the Spirit would tout the empowerment of women and girls in sports, the team under Spirit owner and CEO Steve Baldwin maintained a culture that left women feeling sidelined or humiliated. Current and former employees told reporters the team felt like an “old boys’ club” and “misogyny.” Burke and the Washington Spirit have not publicly responded. Baldwin previously called reporting on these issues inaccurate, but has not commented on specific allegations.

