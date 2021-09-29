What you need to know about TCU football





AUSTIN (KXAN) The Texas Longhorns are feeling good after a record performance against Texas Tech last week. Texas lost 70 points to the Red Raiders for the highest point total since the 2005 national championship season. Casey Thompson has seized the moment as starting quarterback. Granted, it came against the Rice and Texas Tech defenses, but Thompson was an elite passer. He has eight unfinishes over the last two games and seven passing touchdowns. Elephant in the Room: Steve Sarkisian, Longhorns Won’t Ignore Past Fight Against TCU

The challenge will be tougher at TCU this week. Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs are always ready to play against the Longhorns, no matter what the win-loss record is. Texas and TCU begin Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Horned Frogs. Important players to know for TCU TCU quarterback Max Duggan knows how to hit Longhorns defenses where it hurts. Duggan’s two hasty touchdowns beat Texas last year. In 2019, Duggan often went deep and cut the Texas secondary for two passing touchdowns. TCU will definitely try to test the Texas defense, again this year with Duggan. The junior quarterback has 31 porters this season. If he doesn’t run the ball, Zach Evans is. Evans was one of the top running backs in the recruiting class of 2020 and is proving to be one of the top running backs in college this year. Evans has a total of 387 yards in offense and two touchdowns in his last two games. He averages 7.1 yards per carry this season. Casey Thompson makes the most of his opportunity as Texas starts QB

Overall, TCU’s defense struggles to stop the run. The Horned Frogs pass rush is led by a Central Texas standout. Manor High Schools Ochaun Mathis is coming off a second season of nine sacks in 2020. The defensive end has one sack in the first three games this season. Results of TCU 2021 vs. Duquesne | win 45-3 | TCU opened the season with a comfortable win over the FCS team.

| TCU opened the season with a comfortable win over the FCS team. vs. California | Win 34-32 | TCU recovered from a fourth quarter deficit and held off Cal’s two-point attempt with four minutes to go for the two-point win.

| TCU recovered from a fourth quarter deficit and held off Cal’s two-point attempt with four minutes to go for the two-point win. vs. SMU | Loss 42-34 | Tied at halftime, SMU separated in the second half with three touchdowns. SMU took a 42-27 lead early in the fourth quarter and halted TCU’s attempt at a comeback. History of the Texas-TCU Series Texas owns the series win-loss record 63-27-1, but the last decade tells a very different story. The Longhorns have won just two of their last nine games against the Horned Frogs. Additionally, TCU has won three in a row in Fort Worth. The Longhorns’ last win at Fort Worth was 2013.

