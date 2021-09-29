Leyla Meester’s singles title helps align Watertown with state with fifth place in ESD





HURON Leyla Meester’s fourth-flight singles championship marked a fifth-place finish for the Watertown High Schools girls’ tennis team in Tuesday’s Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament. Mitchell rode to the team title with 296.5 points, followed by Yankton with 219, Harrisburg 204.5, Aberdeen Central 182.5 and Watertown 181.5. The tournament served as a revamp for the Arrows, one of 12 teams scheduled to compete in the State Class AA tournament Thursday and Friday, October 6-7, at the McKennan and Kuehn Park fields in Sioux Falls. I was really happy with how we played in singles today, said Watertown head coach Ryan Zink. We struggled a bit in the doubles and let a few games slip. It wasn’t due to a lack of effort, but we know what we need to do to lead the state tournament next week. Mitchell and Yankton are two of the ESD teams that will compete in the state’s Class A tournament Monday and Tuesday, also at the fields of McKennan and Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls. Milbank Area is one of 13 teams in the field. Mitchell triumphed on Tuesday with the singles championship of Olivia Huber (Flight 2) and Megan Mastel (Flight 6). Mastel also teamed up with Delaney Degen to win the third flight of the doubles. Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer won the first flight of singles and teamed up with Nora Krajewski to win the first flight of doubles. Meester was one of three other singles champions to win Eloise Geraets of Harrisburg in the third flight and Laney Gonsor of Aberdeen Central in the fifth flight. Meester closed a 3-0 day with a 10-6 victory over previously unbeaten Julia Platt in the fourth flying championship. Platt was 24-0 the season before the loss. Geraets also teamed up with Maddie Grabow to win the second double. Grace Ortmeier also played for Watertown in singles. She beat Harrisburgs Grabow, who only lost once this season, 10-7 in the semi-finals before falling 10-8 to Gonsor in the championship. The highlights were Leyla beating the Mitchell girls in the championship and Grace finishing second in a thrilling championship match, Zink said. Jaida Young finished third at number 3 singles and Josie Heyn fourth at number 2 singles for the Arrows. Ellie Zink (first flight) and Faith Berg (sixth flight) each won consolation championships. Young and Ortmeier also finished third at number 2 in doubles and Meester and Sophia Nichols were fourth at number 3. Zink and Heyn lost in the consolation champion to number 1 doubles. It was a very long tennis day, Zink said. I am very proud of all the girls today for the way they fought through the heat and the wind. Final team scores 1. Mitchell 296.5; 2. Yankton 219; 3. Harrisburg 204.5; 4. Aberdeen Central 182.5; 5. Watertown 181.5; 6. Pierre 107.5; 7. Valley Fire 86.5; 8. Huron 11.5; 9. Brookings 0. Play in Anne Claire Rubish, HU, def. Tristina Ting, B, 10-3. First round Maggie Schaefer, Y, def. Rubish, HU, 10-3; Atalnta Stahle, M, def. Michaela Jerke, BV, 10-5; Emma Rangel, HA, def. Ellie Zink, W, 10-5; Emily Ringgenberg, AC, def. Sydney Tedrow, P, 10-6. Consolation semi-finals Jerke, BV, def. Garbage, H, 8-3; Zinc, W, def. Tedrow, P, 8-4. Semi-finals Schaefer, Y, def. Stahle, M, 10-1; Ringgenberg, AC, def. Rangel, HA, 10-4. fifth place Zinc, W, def. Jerke, BV, 8-4. Third place Stahl, M, def. Rangel, HA, 8-5. Championship Schaefer, Y, def. Ringgenberg, AC, 10-3. Flight 2 Play in Lizzy Heinen, HU, def. Paige Foster, B, 10-4. First round Nora Krajewski, Y, def. Heinen, HU, 10-1; Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Carly Comstock, AC, 10-9 (8-6); Josie Heyn, W, def. Nicole Lin, HA, 10-5; Olivia Huber, M, def. Marlee Shorter, P, 10-4. Consolation semifinals Comstock, AC, def. Heinen, HU, inj final; Shorter, P, def. Lin, HA, 8-3. Semi-finals Krajewski, Y, def. Pelletier, BV, 10-8; Huber, M, def. Heyn, W, 10-8. fifth place Comstock, AC, def. Shorter, P, 8-2. Third place Pelletier, BV, def. Heyn, W, 8-4. Championship Huber, M, def. Krajewski, Y, 10-9 (4). Flight 3 Play in Bianca Medina, HU, def. Brea Tonsager, B, 10-1. First round Eloise Geraets, HA, def. Medina, HU, 10-2; Amber Moller, M, def. Livia Douglas, AC, 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski, Y, def. Adrian Alexander, BV, 10-2; Jaida Young, W, def. Kara Weiss, P, 10-8. Consolation semifinals Douglass, AC, def. Medina, 8-2; Weiss, P, def. Alexander, BV, 8-3. Semi-finals Geraets, HA, def. Moller, M, 10-8; Krajewski, Y, def. Young, W, 10-2. fifth place Weiss, P, def. Douglass, AC, 8-2. Third place Young, W, def. Moller, M, 8-0. Championship Geraets, HA, def. Krajewski, Y, 10-4. Flight 4 Play in Claire Siverhus, BV, def. Heather Rudd, B, 10-3. First round Julia Platt, M, def. Claire Siverhus, BV, 10-0; Alice Vogel, AC, def. Maddie Eisenbeisz, HA, 10-6; Jocelyn Corrales, P, def. Frannie Kouri, Y, 10-4; Leyla Meester, W, def. Beth Engelhart, HU, 10-1. Consolation semifinals Eisenbeisz, HA, def. Siverhus, BV, 8-1; Kouri, Y, def. Engelhart, HU, 8-2. Semi-finals Platt, M, def. Vogel, AC, 10-4; Master, W, def. Corrales, P, 10-6. fifth place Eisenbeisz, HA, def. Kouri, Y, 8-1. Third place Corrales, P, def. Bird, AC, 8-2. Championship Master, W, def. Platt, M, 10-6. Flight 5 Play in Kayla Marsh, Y, def. Mary Rudd, B, 10-1. First round Maddie Grabow, HA, def. Marsh, 10-3 Grace Ortmeier, W, def. Say Ma, HU, 10-7; Sydney Reynolds, M, def. Caitlin Ott, P, 10-2; Laney Gonsor, AC, def. Teya Badger, BV, 10-2. Consolation semifinals Ma, HU, def. Swamp, Y, 8-6; Ott, P, def. Badger, BV, 8-1. Semi-finals Ortmeier, W, def. Grabow, HA, 10-7; Gonsor, AC, def. Reynolds, M, 10-5. fifth place Ma, HU, def. Oct, P, 8-1. Third place Reynolds, M, def. Grabow, HA, 8-1. Championship Gonsor, AC, def. Ortmeier, W, 10-8. Flight 6 Play in Sophie Tanner, B, def. Melia Thelen, BV, 10-5. First round Megan Mastel, M, def. Sophie Tanner, B, 10-2; Carissa Ott, P, def. Faith Berg, W, 10-4; Avery Tennant, AC, def. Ann Hoek, HU, 10-2; Mckenzie Vickery, HA, def. Paige Mitzel, Y, 10-5. Consolation semifinals Berg, W, def. Tanner, B, 8-0; Mitzel, Y, def. Angle, HU, 8-4. Semi-finals Mastel, M, def. Ott, P, 10-1; Vickery, HA, def. Tennant, AC, 10-6. fifth place Berg, W, def. Mitzel, Y, 8-0. Third place Tennant, AC, def. Ott, P, 8-3. Championship Mastel, M, def. Vickery, HA, 10-1. Play in Tristina Ting-Paige Foster, B, def. Anne Claire Rubish-Eh Ku Shee, HU, 10-8. First round Maggie Schaefer-Nora Krajewski, Y, def. Ting-Foster, B, 10-1; Sydney Tedrow-Kara Weiss, P, def. Ellie Zink-Josie Heyn, W, 10-8; Alanta Stahle-Olivia Huber, M, def. Ringgenberg-Vogel, AC, 10-2; Michaela Jerke-Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Emma Rangel-Jersey Sunshine, HA, 10-4. Consolation semi-finals Zink-Heyn, W, def. Ting-Foster, B, 8-2; Ringgenberg-Vogel, AC, def. Rangel Sunshine, HA, 8-7 (9-7). Semi-finals Schaefer-Krajewski, Y, def. Tedrow-Weiss, pp. 10-9 (7-0); Jerke-Pelletier, BV, def. Stahle-Huber, M, 10-9 (7-1). Fifth Venue Ringgenberg-Vogel, AC, def. Zink-Heyn, W, 8-7 (7-5). Third Venue Tedrow-Weiss, P, def. Stahle-Huber, M, 8-4. Championship Schaefer-Krajewski, Y, def. Jerke-Pelletier, BV, 10-3. Flight 2 Play in Adri Alexander-Melia Thelen, BV, def. Brea Tonsager-Heather Rudd, B, 10-1. First round Jaida Young-Grace Ortmeier, W, def. Alexander-Thelen, BV, 10-5; Eloise Geraets-Maddie Grabow, HA, def. Sabrina Krajewski-Addison Gordon, Y, 10-8; Amber Moller-Sydney Reynolds, M, def. Jocelyn Corrales-Caitlin Ott, P, 10-5; Comstock-Douglas, AC, def. Bianca Medina-Beth Engelhart, HU, 10-1. Consolation semi-finals Kraewski-Gordon, Y, def. Alexander-Thelen, BV, 8-6; Corrales-Ott, P, def. Medina Angelheart, HU, 8-4. Semi-finals Geraets-Grabow, HA, def. Young Ortmeier, W, 10-8; Moller-Reynolds, M, def. Comstock-Douglas, AC, 10-5. fifth place Corrales-Ott, P, def. Krajewski-Gordon, 8-1. Third place Young-Ortmeier, W, def. Comstock-Douglas, AC, 8-6. Championship Geraets-Grabow, HA, def. Moller-Reynolds, M, 10-8. Flight 3 Play in Teya Badger-Addison Meyers, BV, def. Mary Rudd-Sophie Tanner, B, 10-5. First round Megan Mastel-Delaney Degen, M, def. Badger-Meyers, BV, 10-7; Gonsor-Charlie Galvin, AC, def. Marlee Shorter. Gracie Zeeb, P, 10-8; Maddie Esenbeisz-Mckenzie Vickery, HA, def. Say May-Ann Hoek, HU, 10-1; Leyla Meester-Sophia Nichols, W, def. Kayla Marsh-Frannie Kouri, Y, 10-5. Consolation semifinals Shorter-Zeeb, P, def. Badger-Meyers, BV, 8-3; Ma-Hoek, H, def. Marsh-Kouri, Y, 8-6. Semi-finals Mastel-Degen, M, def. Gonsor-Galvin, AC, 10-4; Eisenbeisz-Vickery, HA, def. Master-Nichols, W, 10-7. fifth place Shorter-Zeeb, P, def. Mon-Hoek, HU, 8-6. Third place Gonsor-Galvin, AM, def. Master-Nichols, W, 8-7 (7-3). Championship Master sword, M, def. Eisenbeisz-Vickery, HA, 10-7.

