Think of Shawn Walsh, the coach of the biggest UMaine hockey team

Nervous. Intimidated. Nauseous. Those words all describe how I felt the first times I interacted with the late Shawn Walsh.

I was a young 22-year-old sports reporter for WLBZ-TV in 1992 and 1993. Those dates will immediately ring a bell with University of Maine hockey fans, who can no doubt vividly imagine the late great head coach at the helm. of the greatest college hockey team to ever conquer the ice.

What date may not resonate so quickly is September 26, 2001. That’s the day Coach Walsh lost his battle with cancer and died at the age of 46.

You may be as surprised as I was when I realized that this past weekend has been 20 years since we lost him. It doesn’t seem possible that it was two decades ago.

Others can tell you much better than me how Coach Walsh was truly unique. He was an absolute genius as a coach and a mastermind as a marketer.

Putting up not one but two national championship flags in a school and in a state that has always struggled to compete at the national level is an feat that has not been matched.

He was king of the Alfond in 1993. He could have run for governor of Maine and won in a landslide.

He was tenacious, combative, passionate and intimidating as hell.

It wasn’t many weeks into my Channel 2 tenure that I saw him light up my WABI-TV counterpart in an interview in the hockey locker room. I can’t remember exactly what the great carriage’s often short fuse was doing, but after the rubble settled, I pretty much swore I’d never ask Shawn Walsh a question again. I’ll leave that to the experienced reporters.

For the next few months, University of Maine hockey was the biggest story in the state as they made the run in a 42-1-2 season. I was certainly put in a position from time to time where I had to muster the courage to talk to Shawn. And honestly, we haven’t had any bad interactions. Perhaps he took pity on me as I stammered and trembled from each meeting.

He had high hopes for not just his players and his coaches, but really everyone involved in the program in any way.

In the summer after the 1993 championship, Lee Goldberg and I sat in his office in the Alfond with Coach Walsh. He dug into his desk and threw a few commemorative championship hockey pucks at us and told us he appreciated our efforts for his team.

My puck is still on a shelf in my home office.

Because when Shawn Walsh gave you a present, it meant a lot. Just as he meant a lot to the hockey fans of this state, and is missed to this day, 20 years after his untimely demise.

Jeff solar is the founder of the Maine Sports Chowda, Maines only free, weekly sports email newsletter. He’s been in the sports media since he was 17 and doesn’t shy away from expressing his opinion or view of the sports world. The longtime sports station is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and the University of Southern Maine. Past appearances have included WLBZ-TV and WCSH-TV, host of The Shootaround talk show on WZON and stints with Downtown and The Drive. Solari has won more than 15 Maine Association of Broadcasters and AP broadcasting awards.

