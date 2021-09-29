NFC East Roundup: Cowboys Take First Place While Rest of Division Fails in Week 3

Three weeks on, 15 to go, and the NFC East is starting to look like the Cowboys division is going to lose.

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season was not kind to anyone in the division outside of Dallas as three of the four teams suffered heavy losses causing each of them to lose records.

With the Cowboys on top and looking as good as they have in about three years, Washington, Philadelphia and New York all have work to do to keep up. The good news is that there is still plenty of time to catch up in the standings.

Washington football team (1-2, T-2nd)

Starting with the home city team, Washington’s unfavorable start to the year continued in Buffalo, where they were blown away by Josh Allen and the Bulls 43-21. The defense is still struggling to get off the field in third behind, Chase Young has three games left to win, and Taylor Heinicke played his first really bad game as a quarterback in Washington.

This team was to be built on an elite defense with big playing ability and balanced attack through the air with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas and on the ground with Antonio Gibson. So far nothing has gone right for this team, and they could easily be 0-3 if not for an offside penalty from Dexter Lawrence in Week 2.

The schedule will not get any easier in the future either. Over the next six weeks, Washington will see three-quarters of last year’s championship teams. They have the Chiefs in Week 6, the Packers in Week 7, and then the defending champion Buccaneers in Week 10.

Dallas Cowboys (2-1, 1st)

After a narrow loss to the Buccaneers on opening night, the Cowboys took two impressive wins to take first place in the division. And not only did they blow the Eagles out in prime time this week, but they did it by moving the ball with a balanced attack and making Jalen Hurts nervous throughout the night with alternate looks defensively.

The offense looks as advertised with guns everywhere and a quarterback in Dak Prescott looking after the ball and getting it out of his hands quickly. However, the defense looked much better than anyone expected. They still give up a lot of yards (30th in yards/per game, 27th in yards allowed), but they only allow 23 points per game.

The defense is giving off bend-but-don’t-break vibes, and it’s always easier to keep teams off the scoreboard when the offense doesn’t turn every other possession like it did last year. Aside from a disturbing trend of terrible clock management from head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys look like the best team in this division.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2, T-2nd)

The Eagles’ fall after a dominant showing in Week 1 continued with a defeat at the hands of the Cowboys on national television. The defense struggled to hold back Dallas all night as the offense sputtered out in one of Hurts’ worst games as a pro.

Nick Sirianni seems to enjoy throwing the ball, and it should, as it’s the most efficient way to move the ball on offense. But it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that dropping Hurts back to throw 40 times is probably a bad idea, when one of his greatest quarterback strengths is his walking ability.

If the Eagles want to formulate a powerful attack, they will have to lean on the ground. Put the ball in the hands of Hurts or Miles Sanders and give them a chance to attack the defense behind a solid albeit injured line of attack. It’s the head coach’s job to put his players in positions to succeed, and it’s fair to wonder if Sirianni did that early on with Hurts.

New York Giants (0-3, 4th)

Washington and Philadelphia fans are likely to be thankful for the Giants after their teams were blown out in Week 3. Looking for their first win against a remarkably bad Falcons team, New York again fell short.

They managed just 14 points against a poor defense, lost another lead in the fourth quarter and fell for the second week in a row by a game-winning field goal. Jason Garrett continues to be an unmitigated disaster calling the plays offensive (who could have seen that coming?) But head coach Joe Judge isn’t committed to major changes for his team just yet.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 18-49 since 2017 and owner John Mara was booed at Eli Manning’s farewell ceremony. Everything is going great with the G-Men.