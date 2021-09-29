Cricket in Afghanistan: World Cup or hide for your life, it’s a matter of gender | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW

When the Taliban were forced out of Afghanistan 20 years ago, the first seeds of a cricket obsession were sown.

As the regime changed, a national men’s team was created in 2001, thanks mainly to Pakistanis teaching the game to Afghan refugees. It is now without a doubt the most popular sport in the country.

The men’s side has seen an unprecedented rise since then. From nowhere in 2000 to a first World Cup in 2010, a world record in 2019 and a handful of the best players in the world, Afghanistan’s men were on a roll. Then, as in every other facet of life in Afghanistan, the situation changed last month.

While their compatriots tried to flee in appalling conditions, male cricketers such as Naveen ul-Haq performed at the highest level abroad, many in England. The 22-year-old native of Kabul eventually went on to become the leading wicket taker in the high-profile Twenty20 (T20) Blast competition, but his mind was never far from his home.

He told DW that representing his country in such a way “means everything”, and described how cricket is “more than a game” for the Afghan people.

Tuba Sangar, as well as 25 female players and seven associates with whom she worked as director of women’s cricket at the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), know that “more than a game” is not just a slogan in this case.

“Their lives are in danger, they’re changing locations, they’re blocking their numbers, and I can’t get in touch with them, so it’s a big deal,” she told DW of those former colleagues who are still in the country. “I just want to help them and I want other countries to listen to my words and help my team get out of Afghanistan.”

Most players are missing

Sangar managed to flee the country in late August after spending time at the Baran camp near Kabul airport and sleeping in her car. After resigning from her position to speak out, she is now looking for housing in Canada with some members of her family. Other relatives left behind have told her that officials have since come looking for her, but have not heard anything about her whereabouts.

She fears not only for the safety of the 22 players and other staff, whose whereabouts are unknown and whose public involvement in the sport makes them a target. bring. The 25 players, who were signed in November 2020, were the first women to officially represent the country in the sport.

Women’s cricket in Afghanistan had made significant progress in recent years, but can it continue like this?

“[The Taliban] must give us our rights. They should give us security. They have to promise us that they will not hurt us and that they should help us to play for Afghanistan,” she said.

“Playing cricket is not just a game of bat and ball, it is a dream game, especially for girls. Several years ago, from 2014 [when she started her job], we’ve had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of problems. But there was a hope that one day we would play for Afghanistan. But at the moment there is no hope for the future. They won’t let us play. If the Taliban don’t let girls out for their basic needs, how can they play cricket?”

Currently, the position of the ACB, Sangar’s former employers, is unclear. Chairman Azizullah Fazli reportedly told SBS Radio Pashto more than two weeks ago that “we will give you our clear stance on how we will allow women to play cricket. Very soon.”

No such statement has arrived. Sangar said she believes further allusions the ACB hopes to track down and help its female players to be “a big lie”.

“We have not received an invitation and no one has spoken to us about it,” she said.

World Cup threatened

The delay in providing guarantees about the future of the women’s game is seen by some as an exercise to ensure the men’s team can play the Twenty20 World Cup in October, the game’s shortest, most lucrative form and a historic one-off test. match the traditional and most prestigious format in Australia in November.

Rashid Khan (center), one of the world’s top short form bowlers, in action at the 2019 World Cup

The rules of the governing body of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), state that all 12 full members must have a national women’s team. Afghanistan is one of these members.

Since, contrary to Fazli’s suggestion, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, recently said: “I don’t think women should be allowed to play cricket because there is no need for women to play cricket,” the ICC has issued a decision taken. regarding the Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off in the UAE on October 17.

While the ICC has yet to show their hand, Cricket Australia has already issued a statement. “If the recent media reports that women’s cricket in Afghanistan will not be supported, Cricket Australia would have no choice but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed test match to be played in Hobart,” the organization said earlier this month.

For ul-Haq, missing Australia, or in particular the World Cup, would mean punishing the wrong people.

“I don’t think it’s correct to say that if Afghanistan doesn’t have a women’s team, then the men’s team should suffer as well,” he said.

“The world needs to understand that it will take time for things to change and return to normal and they need to stay behind Afghanistan during this difficult time.”

Although Sangar is angry with the ACB and believes she should speak out about the end of women’s cricket, she also believes that the men should not be barred from participating in matches. She insists that players like ul-Haq and Rashid Khan, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, inspire girls in Afghanistan. Both play in the top overseas leagues with huge contracts and represent their country on the biggest stages.

play politics

“There are people playing politics with cricket in Afghanistan right now,” she added. “Sport has nothing to do with politics. Everyone has the right to play any sport, especially cricket, so I hope this problem can be solved someday.”

While there are some reports that the Taliban have softened their stance on women gaining access to certain areas of society, such as education, it means nothing until action is taken.

As soon as it is possible, Sangar wants to see an Afghan women’s team play in a neutral country, including those who have been banned. But she still longs to return to the job she was denied by the Taliban, who, she says, have ordered the ACB to bar female employees from their offices.

“I’m mad at these people who gave us wings to fly, but who suddenly cut off our wings and left us alone,” she concluded.

While ul-Haq, Khan and the rest of the men’s team prepare for the World Cup in the shadow of the return of the Taliban, Sangar spends her days finding housing and perhaps a job in Canadian cricket. But the safety and whereabouts of the cricket colleagues she left behind always comes first. This is much more than a game.