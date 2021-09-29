Texas Tech football fans deserve better





Texas Tech football has been extremely below average for years and changes need to be made for this program. Before I really get into it, I’m not vying for Matt Wells or any of his associates to get fired, but rather to argue that there must be changes in culture, I’ll let you guys discuss whether Wells is the man for this job. Does Texas Tech Have the Greatest Football History Ever? Obviously not, but what’s happened in recent years and hasn’t made a bowl game since the 2017 Birmingham bowl is pathetic. Tech has seen countless Power 5 programs grow to new heights over this period, but one I want to compare it to is: state of Iowa. A fellow Big 12 program, Iowa State has risen to the national spotlight under coach Matt Campbell and I wonder, why can’t Texas Tech do that? Iowa State does not have a huge market in Ames, Iowa. I can confirm this because I am from the state of Iowa. ISU isn’t even the largest program in its own state, but in recent years they’ve been recruiting in development as well as anyone in the country. The cyclones have built a phenomenal culture under Campbell. Breece Hall had a great quote after a Texas win last year that said, five-star culture versus five-star players. That’s all I ever needed to hear to know why they were able to build what they have in Ames. In my opinion, Matt Wells hasn’t gotten that culture there yet. Big game after big game Matt Wells teams struggle to get going. I can understand that we’re slow to come out against FCS schools or middle big schools, but when we can’t get up for a game against Texas? That is a problem. Yes, coaching and calling games has been, and will continue to be, a big deal, but the best programs start with culture, and the culture of Texas Tech football programs is terrible in my eyes. Coaches and players have asked fans to fill the Jones and they have, only to see the disappointment that was the SFA game. This upcoming game against WVU will reveal a lot about this team’s schedule. Tech fans need to see this team come out and win at Morgantown just to bring back some hope for this season. A win against WVU could help save this season and save coach Matt Wells, but a loss puts you in a position that Techs has been in far too often lately. Tech fans have been waiting for something to cheer for. Fans WILL show up if you give them a reason. Tech fans will support you when there is improvement. Earn that respect. Go beat West Virginia, and I guarantee fans will show off for it TCU game. Texas Tech football has the facilities and resources to be a great program. Use them. Give the fans a reason to believe in this team. Another showing like the Texas game, and next week there will be a lot of questions about the future of this program, and possibly more than that.

