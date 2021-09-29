Tennis players on their way to the state





Siloam Springs will be well represented at the Class 5A state tennis tournament next month. Boys’ singles senior Lucas Junkermann, girls’ singles junior Ohla Los and girls’ doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran struck their state ticket on Monday with wins at the 5A-West Conference tennis tournament in Russellville. “I remember the bitter sweetness of conference tournaments from my time as a high school player, but this conference was by far my favorite,” said SSHS coach Clay Taylor. “Seeing these players develop over the course of this season and leave everything on the pitch today makes me so proud as a coach. We suffered a few defeats today, but we have never played better. have shown today were unparalleled.” All four tennis players would continue with conference tournaments on Tuesday. Results were not available at the time of printing. The 5A State Tennis Tournament is October 11-12 at Hot Springs Lakeside. “The growth of this team over the years has been amazing!” said volunteer tennis assistant coach Kelly Junkermann. “We’re getting where we want to be as a program. It’s important to realize that most of these players just started playing as freshmen and now some are going to the state tournament. Of course I’m a little biased, but Siloam can be very proud of these student athletes!” In Monday’s first round of boys’ singles, Lucas Junkermann defeated Greenwood’s Eason Lin 6-0, 6-0. Grayson Vaughn of Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs’ Boone Henley 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. In the second round, Junkermann defeated Mountain Home’s Zane Darracq 6-1, 6-1 to punch his ticket to the state. In boys’ doubles, the Mountain Home team of Finley Chafin and Stratton Smith defeated Malachi Becan and Brian Tran 6-4, 6-2. The Van Buren doubles team of Seth Dunn and Jackson Bond defeated Ezra Zaidner and Jadon Gill 6-1, 6-4. In the girls’ singles, Los Alma’s defeated Marti Lineberry 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. Vilonia’s Chloe Lane defeated Siloam Springs’ Silvie Reid 6-3, 6-1. In the second round, Los earned her state bid with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Greenwood’s Rebecca Harris. In girls’ doubles, the Siloam Springs team of Williams and Tran defeated Alma’s duo Madelyn McCuan and Olivia Scott 6-0, 6-0. The Siloam Springs team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley was defeated by Yadira Quijada and Van Buren’s Hamby 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. In the second round, Williams and Tran defeated Greenwood’s pair of Isabella King and Chaise Hannah 6-4, 6-4.

