Lower Dauphin, Palmyra hockey ends second match-up with 1-1





It’s no surprise that Tuesday night’s competition between Palmyra and Lower Dauphin hockey went into tense overtime. The two Keystone Division powerhouses ended their healthy rivalry in a 1-1 draw. That’s new territory for the previously undefeated Falcons. But nevertheless, the last 15 minutes really brought the back and forth between the teams in Palmyra. After the first half, when the Cougars scored, and the second half, when the Falcons scored, extra time didn’t add enough time to the clock inevitably falling. Overtime is played with six field players and a goalkeeper on each side. The first player to score wins and the game ends. Neither team was able to win. A few minutes after extra time, Palmyras’ side broke towards the goal, but was stopped by Payton Killian, the Falcons goalkeeper. Killian saw, under pressure, the movement of the fielders. I ducked out, she came in, and it looked like she was about to turn left, so I ducked left and I got the ball, Killian said. And my defense was there to get it off me. Palmyras goalkeeper Haleigh Lambert was equally impressive. Penalty corners are slightly different in overtime and generally offer more advantage to the offense. During the game, five defenders, including the goalkeeper, are allowed to sit in the cage. There are four defenders in overtime, including the goalkeeper. On an attacking penalty corner by Neder-Dauphin, Lambert easily blocked not one, but two shots. When asked about the game, her mind drifted back to the legal game when the Falcons scored on a penalty corner. I think the corner shot was a very good shot and it was very unfortunate on our part, Lambert said. But I feel we played a great game and I think I played a great game. Paige Bitting scored 8 minutes into the third quarter for the Falcons on a corner. Alexa Derr was the first to score for the Cougars in the second quarter with 13 seconds left. There were many shining moments from start to finish. Among them was senior defender Emily Risser’s hard stop on the goal line from a powerful shot that temporarily deflated the Falcons. I thought both teams played hockey at an exceptionally high level, said Lower Dauphin head coach Linda Kreiser. I was very proud of our girls, who equalized at half time. We also had other opportunities, but we didn’t realize them. I must give credit to their defense. Their keeper played an exceptional game today. Palmyra head coach Kent Harshman said much of the same. Palmyra lost 1-0 to Lower Dauphin in their first meeting in 2021. These games are not season-ending games, Harshman said. It’s a great competition for both of us to prepare for the postseason. Were in different classifications. And what better way to prepare your team for the postseason than in a battle like this. palmyra Lower Dauphin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pennlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/lower-dauphin-palmyra-field-hockey-ends-second-matchup-tied-1-1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos