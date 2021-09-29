Sport

Joel Bailey







Former President of the TT Table Tennis Association Merle Bhagoo –

MERLE Bhagoo felt that the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) did not match her ambition, hence her decision to step down as president.

Bhagoo, who became the first woman to be elected president of the TTTTA in April, resigned on Thursday. The TTTTA announced its resignation through a media report on Saturday.

During an interview on Tuesday, Bhagoo said, “I was only in office for about five to six months. We were only just beginning to figure out how to (should) move this association forward.

“I was part of the concerned group that was dissatisfied with the previous government (led by David Joseph). This had to be another attempt at moving forward, and I had certain things in mind, from my manifesto, about how this association should move forward.

“It was my belief, or thought, that those in the administration were of the same inclination, only to find out I didn’t think so.”

Bhagoo, a member of the Queen’s Park Table Tennis Club, confirmed that it was her decision to give up the TTTTA post.

“It wasn’t like anyone had asked me, but I felt a grudge against my presidency,” she admitted. “I felt that a lot of the things I hoped we all had in common would have helped us move forward. After a few months I realized there was quite a bit of resistance and it also seemed like they were approving future ideas, to in my opinion it was just lip service.”

The other members of the TTTTA executive are Kevin Lewis (acting president), Richard Copeland (first vice president), Bob Roopnarine (general secretary), Leah Fraser (deputy secretary), Dave Ramoutar (public relations officer), and Kenneth Parmanand ( treasurer). Bhagoo expressed disappointment that the executive members were not enthusiastic about organizing programs to train and keep national players fit during this pandemic.

“One of my concerns is that in 2020, even though we were in covid, there are some things we could have done as long as we stayed within the protocols of the Ministry of Health,” she said. “We could have done (sort of) national team training in small numbers. There were no tournaments in 2020, but now there are some. To get a team ready, we had to do some sort of national training.

“There was a scheduled program the day after the school closed (in July) to have the elite players in each division do some sort of national training to get them fit in case there was a tournament,” she says. continued. “That (was) something that seemed to be approved, but never actually approved. There were many obstacles in my opinion.

“If we can’t be active even during covid, what’s going to happen next year? Are we going to wait for a tournament in March or April and start training in February, after two years of stagnation? I do not feel like it.”

According to Bhagoo: “I took a leave of absence a month ago and that gave me some time to think even further about where I would fit in? One of the things I thought about, and maybe it was too late to do that, was to find out from the board about the things we had in common so we could have worked on that.

“Looking back now, I don’t think we had much in common in retrospect,” she added. “I see myself as a bad fit (for the executive) because we didn’t really agree on a lot of things and there was always some kind of turmoil.”

Bhagoo said, “I’ve been playing table tennis for 68 years, so I have some experience. There are many sports that have had problems and that way I could have helped.”

She finished: “The main point in my manifesto was to bring back some trust, integrity and governance. I believe if those things (can be) achieved, the sport would come back to the next level.”