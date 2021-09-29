Cats looking to build on early game success

The Kentucky offense has gotten off to a good start in the last three games. Now, Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen trying to get those good vibes going further in the game.

The Cats have scored a touchdown on their first drive in each of their last three games. Coen thinks he knows why.

“Scripting, getting some of those things scripted and ready to go,” Coen said. “That’s something we’ve been doing in recent matches. When we go into it, we tell the kids what the openers are, we practice them Thursday, Friday and then go into the game on Saturday and perform them. That’s probably why we had that early success.”

Another thing that has hurt the Cats as the games have progressed is turnover. UK had three more miscues in South Carolina last week, costing themselves not only possession but the chance to carry out more attacking moves.

“If you add all that up, that’s 12 plays, at least we left out there,” Coen said. “It’s hard to lose those possessions. You get a little out of sync.”

Coen and the England offensive staff try to emphasize ball security without making the problem too big. However, he also refers to a statement made by his head coach.

“Coach Stoops always says: when you have the ball in your hands, you have the program in your hands,” said Coen. “It’s so important. It’s not just a play.”

And it gets more important as the schedule gets tougher, starting this week against No. 10/9 Florida.

“Trying to emphasize how important it is, especially when we get into these caliber games,” said Coen. “We can’t give these teams extra possessions and we’re taking ourselves out of the game.”

Outside of the turnovers, Coen liked what he saw of his foul.

“From a performance standpoint, our jobs, the responsibilities and the physical play, there were no problems,” said Coen.

This week, Coen will match his wits with Florida’s defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, a veteran defensive coordinator who has seen Kentucky on many occasions. Coen has seen a lot of film about the Gators and has a description of it.

“Aggressive. He likes to try to move the front a bit,” said Coen. “Gives you a lot of different looks in the back, especially in third. He gives you different looks every week, which makes it harder to prepare.”

The other thing about this game is that Florida has played very well on the ball so far this season and can control the clock. That could lead to an offensive coordinator trying to get more shots, though Coen isn’t sure if that’s the best plan.

“You have to be patient,” Coen said. “We know they’re going to run the ball, they’re doing a great job. It’s more like, for us it’s like, let’s do what we do, be us and be smart about our time to be aggressive so we don’t our defense back on the field.”

And what can the Cats do to keep the ball away from the Gators?

“I think I’m trying to mix up some tempos, to chase them a little bit when you have a little bit of momentum,” Coen said. “And let them sit on their heels and play downhill to try and make some explosives that way.”

The Cats hope to get off to a quick start and continue that momentum in Saturday’s game against a very good team from Florida.