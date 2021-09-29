Afghan Test is officially out: Cricket Tas





Cricket Australia will formally confirm this week that a one-off test against Afghanistan will not take place, according to Cricket Tasmania. The game was set to start in Hobart on November 27, giving skipper Tim Paine the chance to finally play a test at his home ground. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan cast doubt on Ashes’ alignment. Rather than wait for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to appeal Afghanistan’s status, Cricket Australia (CA) made it clear earlier this month that it was about to scrap the test. “If recent media reports that women’s cricket in Afghanistan will not be supported are substantiated, Cricket Australia will have no choice but not to host Afghanistan for the proposed test,” CA said in a statement on Sept. 9. Cricket Tasmania (CT) chief executive Dominic Baker confirmed on Wednesday that the test is not taking place. “It will be formally postponed indefinitely this week,” Baker told Triple M. “It is unacceptable that they don’t allow women’s sports. If they want to play competitive men’s sports, especially cricket, they will have to reconsider what they are doing.” Baker added that CA would likely offer some hope to Afghanistan by postponing the test rather than canceling it altogether. “We’re giving you the opportunity to work on how female cricket becomes part of your programme,” he said. The one-off Test was scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19. CA has already started looking at the best way to adjust her schedule, while also negotiating the Ashes with her counterpart in England. England and Australia could potentially play some warm-up matches in Tasmania, but CA doesn’t want to tinker with the five-test schedule more than necessary. Paine has pitched for Hobart to host an Ashes Test, instead of Sydney. Perth is at high risk of missing the Ashes Test due to Western Australia’s strict boundary rules, but CT would have a lot of work to do to be part of the high profile series ahead of other contenders. An independent arbitrator, asked to help settle a dispute between the Seven Network and CA, stated earlier this year that the sport’s free-to-air broadcaster must receive a $3 million discount if the Australia-Afghanistan test fails. takes place.

