Grand jury refuses to charge six Kentucky Wildcats football players for first-degree burglary





LEXINGTON, Ky. — A grand jury in Fayette County, Kentucky, has refused to charge six University of Kentucky football players with first-degree burglary. The charges were brought last month in response to a police investigation into an incident last March at a private party. Lexington Police Department arrested Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Devito Tisdale, Joel Williams, Earnest Sanders IV and Andru Phillips on Aug. 19. Tisdale was also charged with first-degree willful threat for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims. All six sophomore players pleaded not guilty on August 20 and later dropped their cases before a state jury, which dismissed the charges Tuesday. The wanton endangerment charge against Tisdale was also dismissed. Adams tweeted after the decision was announced that he was “glad the truth finally came out” and that he was excited to be back on the pitch. The layoffs come a day after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said he hoped for an update on their business. Kentucky football spokeswoman Susan Lax confirmed Tuesday that the players have been allowed to return to practice after being suspended from team activities while their cases were pending. The players had returned in June after an 11-week absence from a hearing on student behavior. Stoops said after Tuesday’s training that the players were allowed to resume activities on Monday to get back into shape, but had not been released to play. He wouldn’t say if anyone would play for Kentucky (4-0, 2-0) in Saturday night’s SEC showdown against No. 10 Florida (3-1, 1-1). “We’re always going to try to do what’s right and best, but we’re going with the facts,” the coach added, thanking the judges for their dedication. “We stayed with our players because we believed in and we believed at the end of this process that they would be acquitted, and they were.” A Lexington police release said three people entered a private party at a residence uninvited on March 6 and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and returned a short time later with additional individuals. The individuals entered the residence and a suspect was observed pointing a firearm at one of the occupants, the release said. Court documents state that the players “had a physical altercation with multiple occupants of the residence”, injuring many of the occupants. The Lexington Herald-Leader first reported the grand jury decision.

