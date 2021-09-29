Sports
Management team ready for new indoor tennis facility | News
Concrete and steel aren’t the only items to be placed in the near-complete indoor tennis/multipurpose sports facility at Warren County’s Buchanon Park.
Warren Fiscal Court on Monday approved one of the last parts needed in the facility expected to open in November: the management team.
At the recommendation of County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer, the magistrates approved John Gorrell as tennis manager, Dakota Campbell as assistant tennis manager for facilities operations and maintenance, and Chad Young as assistant tennis manager for programming and sponsor coordination.
It’s a huge responsibility, Kummer said of running the 88,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the park’s existing gymnasium. I really think we have a management team that can handle any challenge.
The managers must be known to local residents who have used provincial parks or tennis courts.
Most recently, Gorrell has held a management position at Basil Griffin Park, but Kummer said he has worked in several parks and recreation positions in Warren and other counties of Kentucky.
John has a lot of managerial experience, Kummer said. He has run a water sports center and a community center.
Campbell comes to Warren County’s Ephram White Park multipurpose sports facility, where he was a gym supervisor.
Young is perhaps best known to the residents of the county. Young has been a part of the Daily News Broadcasting radio stations WDNS-FM (D-93) and WKCT (930 AM and 104.1 FM) for nearly 23 years and has co-hosted WKCT’s Morning Show with Al Arbogast for the past seven years. and previously hosted the afternoon program Drive Time for six years.
Young has also done play-by-play radio broadcasts of local high school basketball and football and has served as a sports officer for several local youth leagues.
He has also been active in the local tennis community, serving as an assistant or head coach of the sport at first Greenwood High School and then South Warren High School.
Chad has direct experience and relationships with the tennis community, said Kummer, who has worked with the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association to help draft sponsors for the indoor and outdoor tennis and indoor racquetball courts.
Kummer said gold sponsors, for $25,000 each, are on board for all six indoor tennis courts. He also has two $12,500 outdoor court sponsorships and continues to seek sponsors for the racquetball courts and a title sponsor for the facility itself.
Continuing those relationships with sponsors will be a big part of Young’s duties, who quit his job at WKCT and WDNS last week.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Young said. This facility will be a huge asset to the community. It’s something the tennis community has been missing for years.
Young called his last days with the radio stations bittersweet.
I’ve spent my entire adult life here in some capacity, he said. I love the people I work with, but this opportunity was too good to pass up.
I have been involved in tennis in some capacity for about 15 years. Now I can make it my profession.
Kummer said the $8.2 million indoor tennis venue, which can be configured for use as football, soccer and volleyball, is on track to open Nov. 1.

