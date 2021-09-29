The saga of Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha





Aamir Khan’s long-time Laal Singh Chaddha is finally on his way to the big screen. After the pandemic threw a spanner in the works, the makers have finally completed the shoot and will release it on Valentine’s Day next year. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles, the film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Advait Chandan is directed by Viacom18 Studios, Paramount Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha summarizes five decades of the eponymous lives of the main characters, as described by Aamir. The script was originally adapted in 2008 by Aamirs Rang De Basanti co-star Atul Kulkarni. However, it was not an easy task to give the perfectionist the green light for the project. He took a moment to hear the script, but when he did after two years, his nod came immediately. Although we had to wait a long time for the rights to come to him, Atul admits. The film has been making headlines since its announcement, and all eyes are on Aamir. So, does that put Atul under pressure? I’m not a writer. I haven’t worked much in that medium as a writer. I only made one movie. It is undoubtedly a very big and important film, Atul says. Because its creation suffered quite a few delays, sources close to the project claim that the script needed to be modified to make it more relevant to the current times. There is so much material in the film, from the state of emergency in the 1970s to Operation Bluestar and the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory to the reign of Atal Bihari Vajpayee coming to power and the Kargil War in the late 1990s. . The idea was to ensure that multiple generations of the audience could relate to the film, sources inform. While it is known that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film, we are told that King Khan plays an actor and that Aamir had only used the megaphone for his scene. Aamir will be seen in a younger look during that scene bumping with SRK on set, adds the source. Aamir, who is known to go the extra mile to put himself in the character’s skin, left no stone unturned to do his best for the film. The Dangal actor will also be seen as an athlete in the film in addition to playing table tennis. They shot several scenes in a stadium in Noida and many historical sites in the country where Aamir is seen running. While he had gained weight and grown a beard for the first part, he spent five months gaining and losing weight for both his appearance in the film, a source reveals. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing the PDF of the newspaper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:00 IST

