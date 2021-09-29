Phillies vs. Braves – Game Recap – September 28, 2021

ATLANTA — A dominant performance by Charlie Morton in late September left the Atlanta Braves in hopes it was a foretaste of the start of the October postseason.

Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Braves escaped a jam in the ninth inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday-evening and get closer to their fourth straight NL East title.

That’s exactly why we hired him, pretty much, said Braves manager Brian Snitker. The moment won’t be too big, I know, for him.

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and expanded its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who were no longer in control with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from the NL wild card battle.

We have to win, said Phillies first baseman Brad Miller. I think it was cut and dried.

Even winning may not be enough for Philadelphia, which still needs the New York Mets to beat the Braves in the final regular season series.

You have to keep grinding, said Phillies manager Joe Girardi. You have to find a way to win tomorrow and then you go from there. … Tomorrow is not out of our hands, and that’s what we need to focus on.

Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning to give up an unearned run for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Smith walked Bryce Harper in the first start and Guillermo Heredia, who had entered the game for his defense in the inning, chased JT Realmutos’ liner into the middle. Pinch-hitter Matt Vierlings liner to left field glanced at Edwin Rosario’s glove for a two base error that put runners on second and third base.

Andrew McCutchen loaded the bases with a walk intentionally, Didi Gregorius had a sacrifice fly and, with runners on the corners, Smith trailed Freddy Galvis 3-0. Smith equalized, Galvis fouled on two pitches and then waved by a fast ball.

We almost took it out, said Zack Wheeler (14-10) almost as impressively as Morton, who gave up two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. “We just couldn’t get through this in the clutch. We were fighting. We never stop. That’s all you can ask.”

Morton (14-6) gave up singles to his first two batters and gave up only one more hit. He only allowed three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

The guys can kind of get a taste of it knowing where we are, said 37-year-old Morton, who started his career with Atlanta before returning on a $15 million one-year contract. He has signed a $20 million contract for 2022 with a club option for 2023.

Were in a really good place, Morton said. We played games that everyone wants to play.

Hctor Neris stranded two runners in the eighth. Galvis misplayed Solers’ grounder at third base for an error before Neris walked Freddie Freeman, who was forced on a grounder by Ozzie Albies. Neris struckout Austin Riley to end the inning.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies RHP Connor Brogdon (right groin strain) was activated off the 10-day injured list. Brogdon adds depth to the bullpen as RHP Sam Coonrod (thumb infection) hasn’t pitched since Sept. 22. … The team recalled INF Alec Brohm from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optionally RHP Ramn Rosso and IF Luke Williams to Lehigh Valley. Manager Joe Girardi said that Brohm, who batted only .245 before his relegation with 16 errors in 111 games with Philadelphia, will serve as a pinch-hitter and bench depth.

SOLER POWER

Wheeler faltered in the third inning. Travis dArnaud led off with a double into the corner of left field and moved to third base on Dansby Swanson’s single in the middle. Morton’s sacrifice with two strikeouts brought Swanson to second place earlier Soler’s sharp single to the left drove in both runners.

Soler has been a key addition to the lineup since his signing from Kansas City on July 30. Most recently, he has held the position of leadoff hitter.

It’s not a short sample anymore, Snitker said. He’s been doing this since he got here. He’s been so good to us, so good.

NEXT ONE

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.64 ERA) will face Braves LHP Max Fried (13-7, 3.12) in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. Fried was 0-1 this season with a 5.40 ERA in two starts against the Phillies. Nola was 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA in four starts against Atlanta.

