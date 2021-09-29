Sports
With Vout Courts still unusable, Tufts varsity tennis teams continue to use South Courts
De Vout Tennis courts Professors Row remains unusable due to modular housing units installed on top of the courts in 2020. This has ensured that Tufts varsity tennis teams training and competitions on the South Courts by Harleston HalMe, just like last year.
For now, two modular units occupy half of the Vout Courts. The other half of the runways are in poor condition from two units that were removed last summer. Vice President of Operations Barbara Stein explained that the university has removed these units due to the improving outlook for COVID-19 at the time.
Stein noted: that The Mods have been a significant cost to the university.
The leasing, site preparation and operation of the Mods has cost more than $7 million and is part of the university’s ongoing multimillion-dollar response to the pandemic, which will cover costs associated with testing, PPE, infrastructure, maintenance, cleaning, technology, dining and other needs, Stein wrote in an email to the Daily.
When removing two of The Mods, the University left the anchors holding the units in place and did not reinstall the chain-link barriers that previously kept balls on the track. The surface of the tennis courts was also visibly damaged by the presence of The Mods. The university is holding off on refurbishing the space in case an increase in campus COVID-19 cases results in the university having to reinstall The Mods.
Utility hookups were maintained on site to allow the university to erect new modular units if and when health conditions warranted their addition, Stein wrote. The university is currently closely monitoring the number of COVID cases on campus and is assessing whether additional units will be added as a precaution. If that step is taken, the university will receive the necessary approvals from the city of Somerville.
The move of the Vout Tennis Courts to the South Courts has presented both varsity tennis teams with challenges.
According to Karl Gregor, head coach of the men’s tennis team, the surface of the South Courts was uneven before the 2020 school year21. In the summer of 2020, the university improved the state of the courts.
“They gave it a facelift, Gregor said:. They shaved the old track, smoothed it out a bit and then put a nice new coat of paint on it.
However, Gregor said: the courts are still not in ideal condition.
They did a good job on a limited budget, said Gregor. [But] to really get this up to standard would be an important project.
The amount of court space was also an issue for both tennis teams. There are eight courts on Professors Row, but only four courts at Harleston Hall. So while 16 players can play in singles simultaneously on the Vout Courts, only eight can play on the South Courts.
Limited space means matches last five to seven o’clock because the Gentlemen and ladies teams have to share the jobs. The teams also had to run several smaller practices rather than a single joint.
Jack Moldenhauer, An senior on the men’s varsity tennis team, believed that players get the same amount of practice as in a normal year, just with more planning for the coaches end.
“As long as we have tennis courts, we were motivated and committed enough,” Moldenhauer said. “We were still pursuing our goals as long as we had tennis courts on campus.
Kristin Shiuey, a sophomore at the ladies varsity tennis team, disagreed with Moldenhauers’ view that practice time had been maintained.
“Sometimes we can’t do the things we want to do in training, like playing singles, and we have to break it up,” Shiuey said. “Sometimes you don’t see everyone every day.
Despite the limited space, Shiuey indicates credit Kate Bayard, head coach of the ladies varsity tennis team, to guide the team through the situation.
I think my coach did a great job maneuvering all the COVID stuff but I think overall it worked out [still made an impact], Shiuey said.
according to Shiuey, the divided practices have made it more difficult for members of the men’s and women’s teams to get to know each other, because they can’t practice at the same time as they normally would. Anyway, Shiuey doesn’t think the split practices hindered her ability to get to know her teammates.
Even as the teams have adapted to the South Courts, players are eager to return to Vout.
“[The Vout Courts are] beautiful courts, Moldenhauer said:. They are in the middle of campus so there are always people around watching which is nice. It’s our team colors, which is great.
While the tennis teams expect to return to the Vout Courts once the pandemic is over, Gregory acknowledged that even this is uncertain.
There is a scenario where the school can move the tennis courts to the other athletic field, said Gregor. It’s very much up in the air and there’s no definitive one somehow.
|
Sources
2/ https://tuftsdaily.com/news/2021/09/29/with-voute-courts-still-unusable-tufts-varsity-tennis-teams-continue-use-of-south-courts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]