De Vout Tennis courts Professors Row remains unusable due to modular housing units installed on top of the courts in 2020. This has ensured that Tufts varsity tennis teams training and competitions on the South Courts by Harleston HalMe, just like last year.

For now, two modular units occupy half of the Vout Courts. The other half of the runways are in poor condition from two units that were removed last summer. Vice President of Operations Barbara Stein explained that the university has removed these units due to the improving outlook for COVID-19 at the time.

Stein noted: that The Mods have been a significant cost to the university.

The leasing, site preparation and operation of the Mods has cost more than $7 million and is part of the university’s ongoing multimillion-dollar response to the pandemic, which will cover costs associated with testing, PPE, infrastructure, maintenance, cleaning, technology, dining and other needs, Stein wrote in an email to the Daily.

When removing two of The Mods, the University left the anchors holding the units in place and did not reinstall the chain-link barriers that previously kept balls on the track. The surface of the tennis courts was also visibly damaged by the presence of The Mods. The university is holding off on refurbishing the space in case an increase in campus COVID-19 cases results in the university having to reinstall The Mods.

Utility hookups were maintained on site to allow the university to erect new modular units if and when health conditions warranted their addition, Stein wrote. The university is currently closely monitoring the number of COVID cases on campus and is assessing whether additional units will be added as a precaution. If that step is taken, the university will receive the necessary approvals from the city of Somerville.

The move of the Vout Tennis Courts to the South Courts has presented both varsity tennis teams with challenges.

According to Karl Gregor, head coach of the men’s tennis team, the surface of the South Courts was uneven before the 2020 school year21. In the summer of 2020, the university improved the state of the courts.

“They gave it a facelift, Gregor said:. They shaved the old track, smoothed it out a bit and then put a nice new coat of paint on it.

However, Gregor said: the courts are still not in ideal condition.

They did a good job on a limited budget, said Gregor. [But] to really get this up to standard would be an important project.

The amount of court space was also an issue for both tennis teams. There are eight courts on Professors Row, but only four courts at Harleston Hall. So while 16 players can play in singles simultaneously on the Vout Courts, only eight can play on the South Courts.

Limited space means matches last five to seven o’clock because the Gentlemen and ladies teams have to share the jobs. The teams also had to run several smaller practices rather than a single joint.

Jack Moldenhauer, An senior on the men’s varsity tennis team, believed that players get the same amount of practice as in a normal year, just with more planning for the coaches end.

“As long as we have tennis courts, we were motivated and committed enough,” Moldenhauer said. “We were still pursuing our goals as long as we had tennis courts on campus.

Kristin Shiuey, a sophomore at the ladies varsity tennis team, disagreed with Moldenhauers’ view that practice time had been maintained.

“Sometimes we can’t do the things we want to do in training, like playing singles, and we have to break it up,” Shiuey said. “Sometimes you don’t see everyone every day.

Despite the limited space, Shiuey indicates credit Kate Bayard, head coach of the ladies varsity tennis team, to guide the team through the situation.

I think my coach did a great job maneuvering all the COVID stuff but I think overall it worked out [still made an impact], Shiuey said.

according to Shiuey, the divided practices have made it more difficult for members of the men’s and women’s teams to get to know each other, because they can’t practice at the same time as they normally would. Anyway, Shiuey doesn’t think the split practices hindered her ability to get to know her teammates.

Even as the teams have adapted to the South Courts, players are eager to return to Vout.

“[The Vout Courts are] beautiful courts, Moldenhauer said:. They are in the middle of campus so there are always people around watching which is nice. It’s our team colors, which is great.

While the tennis teams expect to return to the Vout Courts once the pandemic is over, Gregory acknowledged that even this is uncertain.

There is a scenario where the school can move the tennis courts to the other athletic field, said Gregor. It’s very much up in the air and there’s no definitive one somehow.