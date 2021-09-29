Sports
Yankees take revenge on turtles with Gio Urshela home run troll
See, this is the kind of thing I can’t worry about in the middle of an extremely tight Wild Card race. The mainstream media shouldn’t tell me, a Yankees fan, about the team’s lucky charm, only to snatch it seconds later after I’ve already decided it’s the most important thing on earth.
Is this all karmic punishment for laughing at the? Red Stockings happy yellow jerseys? If so, I revoke it. Those were great. They were so lucky that they convinced the schedule makers to give Boston games against the Orioles and the faltering Mets.
Last week there weren’t many positive vibes or positive people in this fan base as the Yanks started a series with the humble Rangers coming from An awful home series featuring the Cleveland Future Guardians. The Bombers actually had to go 9-3 to even stand a chance of making October.
When they came into play on Tuesday, they had started 6-0 against all odds, adding some very aesthetically pleasing comeback wins and Boston wins. So, to whom or what can we attribute this success? Would you believe… anything dumber than a lucky shirt?
Nestor Cortes Jr. – by Class it was Nestor – the team bought a tortoise ahead of their win streak, and the little guy apparently likes to wander the locker room.
The turtle, nicknamed Bronxie, loves to roam the clubhouse carpet and has only been captured in one extremely blurry photo so far. Does he look huge though?
The Blue Jays tried to harden the Yankees’ mellow with Bronxie the Turtle, but they failed.
Unfortunately, the Yankees’ huge new undefeated lucky turtle friend was… not allowed north of the border.
All this, after we were explicitly told that Bronxie would be at the games at the Rogers Center this week! Again, my whole life is crumbling around me! I didn’t even know about Bronxie when I woke up this morning and now I would die for Bronxie!
If we trust Aaron Boone, the team went out of their way to sneak him through customs, but the agents just wouldn’t bite – either that, or someone realized it was kind of foolish to carry a turtle across country borders. .
But friends… you won’t believe what happened next.
Our neighbors to the north were trying to put out the Bronxie flame. They tried to steal karma back. Hell, I wouldn’t even have been shocked if George Springer had come out of the dugout with a troll turtle of his own during the series opener.
Well… it didn’t work. Giancarlo Stanton went deep into the seventh on a ridiculous throw buried on his knees, a change that moved as slow as a…turtle. Next, Gio Urshela homered to make it 7-2 in the ninth.
That name again? Is Ur-SHELL-a.
The New York Yankees have now won seven games in a row and have a two game advantage over the Red Sox for home field advantage in the Wild Card Game.
Every game is important, but that is something.
Maybe Bronxie will see us all in the Bronx next Wednesday after all.
