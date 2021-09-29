Jemimah Rodrigues plays for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL | Cricket

Young Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League, the organizers of the event announced on Wednesday.

It will be a debut season for 21-year-old Rodrigues, which starts on October 14. Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav are signed by Sydney Sixers.

“For me the main goal here will be to just go back and play cricket, play good cricket and enjoy what I’m doing. I know when I’m doing that and when I’m in that free space I can give it my best”, Rodrigues was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Rodrigues was not part of the Indian team that lost the ODI series 1-2 to host Australia, but she had a decent spell in the recent Hundred series, scoring 249 runs in seven innings for the Northern Superchargers.

“The goal is whatever happens, I want to give my 100 percent every time I’m on the pitch and hopefully (we can) win the cup for the Renegades.

“I’m super excited, really looking forward to it and there’s so much I’m going to learn, I’m sure of it,” she said.

Renegades coach Simon Helmot was impressed with the way Rodrigues played in ‘The Hundred’

“Jemimah is a hugely talented young player, who at the age of 21 is already making her mark on the world stage,” said the coach.

“She has been fantastic lately at The Hundred in the UK. She is a dynamic player who can score quickly and on all grounds.”

This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.