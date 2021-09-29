Penn State Football takes on the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium this weekend, and there are many reasons to believe they will get their payoff from last season.

These Nittany Lions are clearly not the same team they were a year ago, and the same can be said about Indiana. Penn State Football is a double-digit favorite, and for good reason.

However, there are also some concerns for this team as they are now fully immersed in conference play.

Here are some of the reasons fans might be concerned about the Indiana matchup, as well as plenty of reasons to remain optimistic. Penn State Football will continue their hot start.

Penn State Football Reason for Optimism – Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford is currently playing his best football of his career, having won three games in a row with over 70% completion and a 400m pass.

The senior red shirt has made fewer sales so far this year, throwing just two interceptions (one of which wasn’t his fault), and not fiddling with the ball so far.

Clifford has certainly benefited from his supporting cast, especially a talented group of wide receivers and tight ends. Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich has also contributed to Clifford’s success this season, as he has said, he has done a great job putting Clifford in favorable situations.

Regardless of who should get the most credit, at the end of the day the passing game was great, and that’s what matters.

The Hoosiers currently rank 11th in the Big Ten in pass yards allowed, giving up 229 yards per game through the air. They have a number of talented individuals in secondary, including cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who ESPN’s Top 100 College Soccer Players for 2021 and was an All-American last season.

However, Mullen is only one player and Clifford has a plethora of guys to get the ball. I expect Clifford and this offense will succeed in moving the ball down through the air against Indiana.