Sports
Penn State Football vs Indiana
Penn State Football takes on the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium this weekend, and there are many reasons to believe they will get their payoff from last season.
These Nittany Lions are clearly not the same team they were a year ago, and the same can be said about Indiana. Penn State Football is a double-digit favorite, and for good reason.
However, there are also some concerns for this team as they are now fully immersed in conference play.
Here are some of the reasons fans might be concerned about the Indiana matchup, as well as plenty of reasons to remain optimistic. Penn State Football will continue their hot start.
Penn State Football Reason for Optimism – Sean Clifford
Sean Clifford is currently playing his best football of his career, having won three games in a row with over 70% completion and a 400m pass.
The senior red shirt has made fewer sales so far this year, throwing just two interceptions (one of which wasn’t his fault), and not fiddling with the ball so far.
Clifford has certainly benefited from his supporting cast, especially a talented group of wide receivers and tight ends. Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich has also contributed to Clifford’s success this season, as he has said, he has done a great job putting Clifford in favorable situations.
Regardless of who should get the most credit, at the end of the day the passing game was great, and that’s what matters.
The Hoosiers currently rank 11th in the Big Ten in pass yards allowed, giving up 229 yards per game through the air. They have a number of talented individuals in secondary, including cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who ESPN’s Top 100 College Soccer Players for 2021 and was an All-American last season.
However, Mullen is only one player and Clifford has a plethora of guys to get the ball. I expect Clifford and this offense will succeed in moving the ball down through the air against Indiana.
|
Sources
2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2021/09/28/penn-state-football-indiana-optimism-worry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]