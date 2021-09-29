Mitchell High School Girls Tennis Marches to Second Consecutive ESD Title





Mitchell had three bracket winners and no player finished lower than fourth in any of the nine flights to score 296.5 points, more than enough to take second place Yanktons 219 points and third place Harrisburgs 204.5 points. to claim his second consecutive ESD title at Huron High School. It is Mitchell’s third conference title in the last five seasons in girls’ tennis. Olivia Huber won three times to claim the No. 2 singles title, with a 10-9 victory over Watertown’s Josie Heyn in the semifinals and a thrilling match against Yanktons Nora Krajewski to score 10-9(4). Megan Mastel had her hand in two bracket wins on Tuesday. Mastel played number 6 singles, beating Harrisburg’s Mckenzie Vickery 10-1 in the championship game, after Mastel won 10-2 and 10-1 in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to reach the title round. Mastel was then part of Delaney Degen’s No. 3 doubles team that marched through their bracket to a conference title, culminating in a 10-4 win over Aberdeen Centrals Laney Gonsor and Charlee Galvin in the semi-finals and a 10-7 win over Harrisburgs Maddie Eisenbeisz and Vickery in the championship. The number 2 doubles team of Amber Moller and Sydney Reynolds took second place, losing 10-8 in the championship game to Harrisburg’s Eloise Geraets and Maddie Grabov. Moller and Reynolds reached the title match with a 10-5 victory over Aberdeen Central’s Carly Comstock and Livia Douglas in the semi-finals. In the No. 1 doubles, the combination of Atlanta Stahle and Olivia Huber reached the semifinals where they were defeated by Brandon Valleys Michaela Jerke and Marie Pelletier 10-9 (7-1), followed by an 8-4 loss in third place match with Pierres Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss. At number 4 singles, Julia Platt finished in second place, with a 10-4 win over Aberdeen Central’s Alice Vogel in the semi-final and a 10-6 loss to Watertown’s Leyla Meester in the championship game. At No. 1 singles, Atlanta Stahle took third, after falling to eventual champion Maggie Schaefer, of Yankton in the semifinals (10-1), beating Harrisburg’s Emma Rangel 8-5 for third. Sydney Reynolds was third at number 5 singles, with an 8-1 win over Harrisburg’s Maddie Grabow. Eventual bracket winner Laney Gonsor, of Aberdeen Central, defeated Reynolds 10-5 in the semifinals. Amber Moller took fourth place at number 3 singles, with an 8-0 decision in the third place match against Watertown’s Jaida Young. All attention is now turned to the Class A state tennis tournament, which will be held October 4-5 in Sioux Falls at McKennan Park and Kuehn Park, as Mitchell plays for a third consecutive Class A title. Eastern South Dakota Conference Tournament September 28 — Huron Courts and Winter Park Courts Final standings teams: 1, Mitchell 296.5; 2, Yankton 219; 3, Harrisburg 204.5; 4, Aberdeen Central 182.5; 5, Watertown 181.5; 6, Pierre 107.5; 7, Brandon Valley 86.5; 8, Huron 11.5; 9, Brookings0. singles Flight 1 Play-in: AnneClaire Rubish, HU, def. Tristina Ting, B, 10-3. First round: Maggie Schaefer, Y, def. Rubish, HU, 10-3; Atalnta Stahle, M, def. Michaela Jerke, BV, 10-5; Emma Rangel, HA, def. Ellie Zink, W, 10-5; Emily Ringgenberg, AC, def. Sydney Tedrow, P, 10-6. Troost semifinals: Jerke, BV, def. Garbage, H, 8-3; Zinc, W, def. Tedrow, P, 8-4. Semifinals: Schaefer, Y, def. Stahle, M, 10-1; Ringgenberg, AC, def. Rangel, HA, 10-4. Fifth place match: Zinc, W, def. Jerke, BV, 8-4. Match for third place: Stahle, M, def. Rangel, HA, 8-5. Championship match: Schaefer, Y, def. Ringgenberg, AC, 10-3. Flight 2 Play-in: Lizzy Heinen, HU, def. Paige Foster, B, 10-4. First round: Nora Krajewski, Y, def. Heinen, HU, 10-1; Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Carly Comstock, AC, 10-9 (8-6); Josie Heyn, W, def. Nicole Lin, HA, 10-5; Olivia Huber, M, def. Marlee Shorter, P, 10-4. Consolation Semifinals: Comstock, AC, Def. Heinen, HU, inj final; Shorter, P, def. Lin, HA, 8-3. Semifinals: Krajewski, Y, def. Pelletier, BV, 10-8; Huber, M, def. Heyn, W, 10-8. Fifth place match: Comstock, AC, final. Shorter, P, 8-2. Match for third place: Pelletier, BV, def. Hey, 8-4. Championship match: Huber, M, def. Krajewski, Y, 10-9 (4). Flight 3 Play-in: Bianca Medina, HU, def. Brea Tonsager, B, 10-1. First round: Eloise Geraets, HA, def. Medina, HU, 10-2; Amber Moller, M, def. Livia Douglas, AC, 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski, Y, def. Adrian Alexander, BV, 10-2; Jaida Young, W, def. Kara Weiss, P, 10-8. Consolation Semifinals: Douglass, AC, Def. Medina, 8-2; Weiss, P, def. Alexander, BV, 8-3. Semifinals: Geraets, HA, def. Moller, M, 10-8; Krajewski, Y, def. Young, W, 10-2. Match for fifth place: Weiss, P, def. Douglass, AC, 8-2. Match for third place: Young, W, def. Moller, M, 8-0. Championship match: Geraets, HA, def. Krajewski, Y, 10-4. Flight 4 Play in: Claire Siverhus, BV, def. Heather Rudd, B, 10-3. First round: Julia Platt, M, final. Claire Siverhus, BV, 10-0; Alice Vogel, AC, def. Maddie Eisenbeisz, HA, 10-6; Jocelyn Corrales, P, def. Frannie Kouri, Y, 10-4; Leyla Meester, W, def. Beth Engelhart, HU, 10-1. Consolation semifinals: Eisenbeisz, HA, def. Siverhus, BV, 8-1; Kouri, Y, def. Engelhart, HU, 8-2. Semifinals: Platt, M, def. Vogel, AC, 10-4; Master, W, def. Corrales, P, 10-6. Fifth place match: Esenbeisz, HA, def. Kouri, Y, 8-1. Match for third place: Corrales, P, final. Bird, AC, 8-2. Championship match: Master, W, def. Platt, M, 10-6. Flight 5 Play-in: Kayla Marsh, Y, def. Mary Rudd, B, 10-1. Round One: Maddie Grabow, HA, Def. Marsh, 10-3: Grace Ortmeier, W, def. Say Ma, HU, 10-7; Sydney Reynolds, M, def. Caitlin Ott, P, 10-2; Laney Gonsor, AC, def. Teya Badger, BV, 10-2. Consolation semifinals: Ma, HU, def. Swamp, Y, 8-6; Ott, P, def. Badger, BV, 8-1. Semifinals: Ortmeier, W, def. Grabow, HA, 10-7; Gonsor, AC, def. Reynolds, M, 10-5. Match for fifth place: Ma, HU, final. Ott, P, 8-1. Match for third place: Reynolds, M, def. Grabow, HA, 8-1. Championship match: Gonsor, AC, def. Ortmeier, W, 10-8. Flight 6 Play-in: Sophie Tanner, B, def. Melia Thelen, BV, 10-5. First round: Megan Mastel, M, def. Sophie Tanner, B, 10-2; Carissa Ott, P, def. Faith Berg, W, 10-4; Avery Tennant, AC, def. Ann Hoek, HU, 10-2; Mckenzie Vickery, HA, def. Paige Mitzel, Y, 10-5. Consolation semifinals: Berg, W, def. Tanner, B, 8-0; Mitzel, Y, def. Angle, HU, 8-4. Semifinals: Mastel, M, def. Ott, P, 10-1; Vickery, HA, def. Tennant, AC, 10-6. Fifth place match: Berg, W, def. Mitzel, Y, 8-0. Match for Third Place: Tennant, AC, Def. Ott, P, 8-3. Championship match: Mastel, M, def. Vickery, HA, 10-1. DOUBLE GAME Flight 1 Voiceover: Tristina Ting/Paige Foster, B, def. AnneClaire Rubish/Eh Ku Shee, HU, 10-8. First round: Maggie Schaefer / Nora Krajewski, Y, def. Ting/Foster, B, 10-1; Sydney Tedrow / Kara Weiss, P, def. Ellie Zink / Josie Heyn, W, 10-8; Alanta Stahle / Olivia Huber, M, def. Ringgenberg / Vogel, A.C., 10-2; Michaela Jerke / Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Emma Rangel / Jersey Sunshine, HA, 10-4. Troost semi-finals: Zink / Heyn, W, def. Ting/Foster, B, 8-2; Ringgenberg / Vogel, AC, def. Rangel Sunshine, HA, 8-7 (9-7). Semifinals: Schaefer / Krajewski, Y, def. Tedrow/Weiss, pp. 10-9 (7-0); Jerke / Pelletier, BV, def. Stahle/Huber, M, 10-9 (7-1). Fifth place match: Ringgenberg/Vogel, AC, def. Zinc/Heyn, W, 8-7 (7-5). Match for third place: Tedrow/Weiss, P, def. Stahle/Huber, M, 8-4. Championship match: Schaefer / Krajewski, Y, def. Jerke/Pelletier, BV, 10-3. Flight 2 Play-in: Adri Alexander/Melia Thelen, BV, def. Brea Tonsager/Heather Rudd, B, 10-1. First round: Jaida Young/Grace Ortmeier, W, def. Alexander/Thelen, BV, 10-5; Eloise Geraets/Maddie Grabow, HA, def. Sabrina Krajewski/Addison Gordon, Y, 10-8; Amber Moller/Sydney Reynolds, M, def. Jocelyn Corrales/Caitlin Ott, P, 10-5; Comstock/Douglas, AC, def. Bianca Medina/Beth Engelhart, HU, 10-1. Consolation semifinals: Kraewski/Gordon, Y, def. Alexander/Thelen, BV, 8-6; Corrales/Ott, P, def. Medina/Angelheart, HU, 8-4. Semifinals: Geraets/Grabow, HA, def. Young/Ortmeier, W, 10-8; Moller/Reynolds, M, def. Comstock/Douglas, AC, 10-5. Fifth place match: Corrales/Ott, P, def. Krajewski/Gordon, 8-1. Match for third place: Young/Ortmeier, W, def. Comstock/Douglas, AC, 8-6. Championship match: Geraets/Grabow, HA, def. Moller/Reynolds, M, 10-8. Flight 3 Play-in: Teya Badger/Addison Meyers, BV, def. Mary Rudd/Sophie Tanner, B, 10-5. First round: Megan Mastel/Delaney Degen, M, def. Badger/Meyers, BV, 10-7; Gonsor/Charlie Galvin, AC, def. Marlee Shorter. Gracie Zeeb, P, 10-8; Maddie Esenbeisz/Mckenzie Vickery, HA, def. Say May/Ann Hoek, HU, 10-1; Leyla Meester/Sophia Nichols, W, def. Kayla Marsh/Frannie Kouri, Y, 10-5. Troost semifinals: Shorter/Zeeb, P, def. Badger/Meyers, BV, 8-3; Ma/Hoek, H, def. Marsh/Kouri, Y, 8-6. Semifinals: Mastel / Degen, M, def. Gonsor/Galvin, AC, 10-4; Eisenbeisz / Vickery, HA, def. Master / Nichols, W, 10-7. Fifth place match: Shorter/Zeeb, P, def. Mon/Hoek, HU, 8-6. Match for third place: Gonsor/Galvin, AC, def. Meester/Nichols, W, 8-7 (7-3). Championship match: Mastel / Degen, M, def. Eisenbeisz/Vickery, HA, 10-7.

