Ravichandran Ashwin, video, spirit of cricket controversy, highlights, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knightriders





Indian star Ravichandran Ashwin is embroiled in another heated IPL clash, one that has once again put him at odds with the spirit of cricket. Ashwin became the signboard for Mankad during the 2019 IPL season after knocking out England’s Jos Buttler while backing up on the non-attacker’s side. Fast forward two years later and Ashwin was back in the thick of it. Watch every match of the 2021 VIVO IPL season live with FOX SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ravi Ashwin was involved in some clashes in the IPL. Photo: Fox Sports Source: FOX SPORTS Ashwin was dismissed for nine as the Delhi Capitals innings drew to a close. Ashwin got a fierce send off by the duo Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee from Kolkata Knightriders. The pair disagreed with Ashwin after he and battering partner Rishabh Pant stole an extra single on a pitch to the stumps that bounced off Pants’ arm just one pitch earlier. Former New Zealand pacesetter Simon Doull called out the Capitals stars in the comment box, claiming the pair really shouldn’t have run for that. Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar agreed: in general, batsmen don’t run when the ball hits them. NEW PODCAST! How Australia kept the Ashes in England in 2019 and the mental and physical turmoil Nathan Lyon endured in that series? Later, Australian legend Shane Warne weighed in and scolded Ashwin for his actions. The world should not be divided on this subject and Ashwin, he tweeted. It’s pretty simple – it’s outrageous and should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think (Eoin Morgan) had every right to get him! After the match, Knightrider’s wicketkeeper and Ashwin’s former Indian teammate Dinesh Karthik shed some light on the incident. I don’t think Morgan appreciates being someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. Forced to mediate on the field, Karthik placed himself between his teammates and Ashwin, but declined to comment further on the matter. It’s a very gray area, a very interesting subject, he said. I have my own opinion on it, but all I can say is that I love playing peacemaker. READ MORE Prove it: English stars cried as Ashes deadlock reveals the awkward test truth < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘To work!’ | 01:21 Never one to shy away from a match, an excited Ashwin took revenge on Morgan later in the match, firing KKR skipper Morgan for a duck and delivering his own marching orders. Morgan and Kolkata, however, would have the last laugh and claim a three-wicket victory with 10 deliveries left. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Smith looks composed in IPL return | 01:10

