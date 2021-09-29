Beckman girls tennis beats Woodbridge for ‘biggest’ win, but more challenges await – Orange County Register





Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.Subscribe now IRVINE — Beckman’s girls’ tennis team competes in the Pacific Coast League, so it knows all about tough competition. But even by those lofty standards, the Patriots’ schedule this week is on the extreme side. There are two games in the strongest league in Orange County, a non-league duel with the No. 1 ranked school in Division 2 and a showcase against reigning CIF-SS Division 1 champion Marlborough and county powerhouse Corona del Mar. “Welcome to the Thunderdome,” Beckman coach Nick Friendt said with a smile on Tuesday at Woodbirdge, the site of the first Pacific Coast League stop of the week. #1 in Orange County, Beckman, rose to the challenge with an 11-7 win against the #3 Warriors to improve to 13-2 overall, 5-0 in the league. Senior Victoria Aguirre swept at No. 1 in singles, beating UC Riverside devotee Maya Youssef and rising sophomore Chloe Vu 6-3 and 6-3. And all three of the Patriots’ double teams won two of their three games against Woodbridge (7-3-1, 3-1), who got a sweep of their No. 1 tandem of Coca Ho and Ilaria Covino. Best and biggest win of the season, said Friendt, whose team defeated Division 2 Foothill 13-5 on Monday. Total team win. Everyone on the team won, which is important to us because we often don’t have the best player in a given game. Beckmans doubles line-up with Sunjana Venkitakrishnan-Cambria Nguyen, Haley Kang-Lauren Le and Mandy Shi-Tatiana Aguirre, Victoria’s younger sister. But it was game if Victoria Aguirre noticed. She is best known for her doubles in CIF individuals with senior Kaitlyn Nguyen, but defeated de Youssef, who placed second in the competition in the spring, and Vu, who took third. It’s actually very hard to be in this league, she said. Every day there is always a difficult match. It is important to always be prepared for a difficult opponent. That’s why it’s fun. The challenges continue on Wednesday as Beckman hosts Marlborough and Corona del Mar in his Fall Showcase. The Patriots lost to Marlborough in the Division 1 final in the spring and have never beaten Corona del Mar under Friendt in his 16th season. And on Thursday, Beckman will play against defending champion University, which Friendt says is the team to beat in the Pacific Coast. Woodbridge missed an important doubles player on Tuesday due to illness, but still challenged Beckman. It’s a battle of attrition, said Warriors coach Ryan Sabado.

