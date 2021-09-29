Sports
In the shadow of 2011, Orioles return to beat Red Sox 4-2
Tuesday was the 10th anniversary of the Robert Andino Game. Today’s Orioles found quite an appropriate way to commemorate it.
Ryan Mountcastle hit a towering two-run home run to start a rally in the sixth inning, and the Ox came back to take the Red Stockings and Chris Sale 4-2.
There were no walk-offs and no wild infield parties like there was on September 28, 2011, and to my knowledge Andino wasn’t even in the ballpark, let alone in uniform. Still, this was pretty good. With Boston trailing in the race for the top Wild Card spot, the Yankees against the Blue Jays and the Mariners going up against the Ashes, the Red Sox could really use a win tonight.
And the Orioles wouldn’t let them get it. That’s too bad.
Funny thing is, this wasn’t the case with the Red Sox who dominated the entire game and the Orioles got some fluke to steal a win they didn’t deserve. Two errors were made, both by the Red Sox. There were 12 hits in the game and nine were for the Orioles. The line-up with Rafael Devers and JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts and all those bats scored three hits. Three. Against Bruce Zimmermann, a minor leaguer for most of this season.
And the other funny thing is that it looked like the Red Sox were gearing up for a win to erase the sting of their weekend sweep against the Yankees, getting home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe in the second and sixth innings, respectively, to take a 2-0 lead. They had the advantage. They had Sale on the hill.
What could go wrong?
Well, Sale had to go through the potential American League Rookie of the Year. And that turned out to be too steep a path. After Kelvin Gutierrez – whose sparkling defense in third place stood out compared to the clumsy gauntlet work of Devers, his Boston counterpart – reached base with a slow-rolling infield single to short and Mullins flied out, Mountcastle strode to the plate and batted Sales’ first throw against the left field seats, 120 yards away.
Draw. No. 32 for Mountcastle, leading to: quite an entertaining tantrum from Sale, who swore and cooked and kicked and waved and let everyone at home see how he felt for having given up the lead.
I looked on NESN and when Sale started the next batter, Austin Hays, with a heat of 98 miles per hour, the broadcasters thought his competitiveness would take over.
He’s vaping! said Dave OBrien.
He wants to hurt someone! Dennis Eckersley added.
Well, Hays didn’t care, he singled into midfield to chase the Red Sox ace. Boston brought in Matt Barnes, but Os’s rally continued, with Trey Mancini hitting a soft single through the gap between first and second, putting runners in first and second place. Next was Pedro Severino, who hit a hard grounder to third base that Devers couldn’t handle. The ball bounced left for a single and Hays came in to score and give the Orioles a 3-2 lead.
This is normally where the Baltimore bullpen would have been the buzzkill, surrendering the lead as quickly as the Ox had it, but not this time. Joey Krehbiel threw a 1-2-3 seventh, then a 1-2-3 eighth to keep the lead where it was, and the Birds got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Mancini and Severino singled and Ryan McKenna took a pitch down and away, raising it to the shallow center for a hit.
Cole Sulser had the unenviable task of taking on Devers, Bogaerts and Martinez for the save, but he made easy work of the first two batters before Martinez lined out to the left and McKenna jumped to end the game .
It was just an impressive game from the Orioles pitchers in general, but especially Zimmermann, who made his first start since June and threw four clean innings, meaning only the Schwarber homered and struckout two. Marcos Diplan took on the next two innings, struckout three, and Krehbiel and Sulser took over from there.
The Red Sox and their fans probably expected the Orioles to be pushovers and mere speed bumps this week to bolster their Wild Card position. Instead, Boston is now two games back from New York for first place, and the Blue Jays and Mariners are just one game back in a bid to eliminate the Sox completely.
On Tuesday, the Red Sox could have helped a good amount.
But the Orioles, like 10 years ago, had other plans.
Poll
Who was the Most Birdland Player for September 28, 2021?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Ryan Mountcastle (1-for-4, tying 2-R HR)
(120 votes)
-
7%
Pedro Severino (3-for-4, RBI)
(18 votes)
-
7%
Kelvin Gutierrez (1-for-1, 2 BB, defense on third)
(18 votes)
-
24%
Bruce Zimmermann (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 Ks)
(62 votes)
-
13%
Joey Krehbiel (Wait, 2 IP, 0 R)
(34 votes)
252 votes in total
Vote now
|
Sources
2/ https://www.camdenchat.com/2021/9/28/22699645/mlb-scores-recap-orioles-red-sox
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]