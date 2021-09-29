Coaches Vols passed on seeing wild success in 2021

It’s hard to look at the landscape of college football this year and not complain about the failures Tennessee Football had on multiple coaching searches over the past ten years. At least four coaches that the Vols could have had are now undefeated. Three others are high-profile names.

Right now, Brian Kelly stands out among all these people. On Saturday, Kelly became the all-time winning coach with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A blowout win over the Wisconsin Badgers has his team 4-0 and in the running to return to the College Football Playoff.

A year before Notre Dame hired Kelly, he was in the running for the opening of Tennessee Football. The Vols had just fired Phillip Fulmer and Kelly just led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Big East Championship. They went with Lane Kiffin instead.

Opponents will point out that Kelly has never won a national title at Notre Dame as he entered his 12th season there. However, they ignore the academic requirements of the players at that school compared to players elsewhere. Today, Kelly’s success at Notre Dame is remarkable, and the Vols let him go.

Of course, when Kelly was hired by Notre Dame, he had just finished an undefeated regular season. Kiffin, meanwhile, bolted the Vols to the USC Trojans, leaving them in a terrible state when Derek Dooley took over. Don’t worry, the Vols got their Cincinnati Big East championship coach in the form of Butch Jones three years later.

Speaking of Kiffin, he is now 3-0 with the Ole Miss Rebels and has arguably the best offense in the country. Tennessee football failed on two fronts with him. For starters, the Vols had nothing in their original contract with him to discourage him from leaving. In 2017, they got the chance to hire him again with the Florida Atlantic Owls. However, neither John Currie or Phillip Fulmer made a move.

Kiffin and Kelly are connected by that first Tennessee football coaching quest after Phillip Fulmer, but then there’s another guy who passed on Fulmer himself. The 2017 coaching quest came down to Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables and then Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of SI.

Fulmer went with Pruitt. Tucker went to the Colorado Buffaloes a year later and then went to the Michigan State Spartans. He is currently 4-0 at Michigan State after an overtime win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This MSU team also has two impressive road victories with the Northwestern Wildcats and the Miami Hurricanes.

Tucker and Kelly could have easily been hired by the UT. Kiffin is a different story, but he’s still a man the Vols could have gotten. Then there’s another man who was once an emerging coach as a member of Dooley’s staff in 2012, Sam Pittman.

No one would doubt that Pittman has done the best job of any coach through four games this year. He inherited an Arkansas Razorbacks team that had lost 20 consecutive SEC games, and currently they are 4-0 with two top 25 wins over the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. They too are back in the top 10.

Pittman was the offensive line coach for the Vols in 2012, and was part of one of the biggest fouls in school history. After that, he spent three years in Arkansas and three years in Georgia, but he could still have been on Rocky Top.

Finally, there are the notable names. Mike Leach struggles with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 2-2, but he always struggles on the job for the first two to three years, so no one has to worry about that in the long run. Dave Doeren just led the NC State Wolfpack to an upset over Clemson. Finally he seems to have the program he wants there.

To add insult to injury, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are Greg Schiano, with their only loss by a touchdown at the Michigan Wolverines. That’s not to say hiring him would have been the smart move, but it must hurt to see that success.

Taking all this into consideration, it is clear that Tennessee Football has missed many coaches. Judging by what’s happening right now, the closest the Vols were to hiring Kelly in 2008 and Tucker in 2017. Josh Heupel can work really well, and his teams are fun to watch, but UT fans don’t have to that unlikely to have been wading through another rebuilding year of any of those recruits was made at the time.