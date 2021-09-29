Padres Daily: Another Season Lost to Dodgers; looking for cohesion

Good morning from Los Angeles,

Like 2021 as a whole, the season streak against the Dodgers started well and ended as usual.

After winning seven of the first ten games against the Dodgers this year, the Padres only needed to win three of the last nine games the teams had to play, and they would win the season series for the first time since 2010.

That didn’t happen. Not even close.

The Dodgers ended the season with a 2-1 win last night, their seventh straight against the Padres.

The loss of Padres leaves open the possibility that they could be swept by the Dodgers for a third consecutive series. As skewed as the rivalry was, the Dodgers have not beaten the Padres in three consecutive series since 1974. (That’s the only time it happened.)

There were some interesting quotes from Wil Myers in my story from last night (here) about the disappointment of returning to the Dodgers foils.

Glue needed

Jayce Tingler is a real one.

He may or may not be the right manager for this team, but he’s a stand-up guy.

On the last road trip, when I was working on a story (here) that he knew wouldn’t be painted in a bright light, Tingler said he doesn’t point with his fingers, but with a thumb at himself.

Yesterday, he essentially acknowledged the truth of one aspect of that story when he said that one of the key lessons from this season is to be more assertive. I wrote about that in my notebook (here), which also states that there is a chance that he will be back as manager.

That’s what several people in and around the organization said. There was also the ongoing claim from within that the team needs a strong leader in the manager’s office to instill fear and responsibility. It is generally seen as a failure on the part of Tingler, as well as the players, that the Padres failed to prevent the season from collapsing in August.

It’s obvious that the Padres need some stimulant power somewhere. When things got tough this year, the Padres crumbled.

Find ways to win when a lot of different (things) come your way, left fielder Tommy Pham said of what the Padres need to be a winning club. Things always happen in this game. You have to learn to pass and roll with the punches.

Asked about the lessons the team can draw from the second half, Yu Darvish gave an answer last night that continued to solidify the picture.

Probably consistency is something that can help us move forward, said Darvish through interpreter Shingo Horie. You know, when we were a little confused, couldn’t win games and when we were struggling, I think that’s probably the times when we need to come together and be cohesive and kind of move forward.

Another?

Darvish wants another start before another strikeout.

For me it will be 200 Ks, he said. I’ve got one more to go to hit the 200 strikeouts. So, for me, yes, I’d love to go in and throw another game.

Darvish struckout six batters last night and is on the precipice of his fourth season of 200 strikeouts.

Tingler said after the game that no decision had been made on whether Darvish would throw again. Before the game, Tingler indicated that it was far from certain that Darvish’s final start would be last night, as the team prioritized his health.

facts

The Padres entered last night’s game, hitting .287 over their previous 11 games. However, they were 3-8 in those games, largely because their pitchers combined for a 5.69 ERA during that period. Last night, when the pitchers gave up less than three runs for the first time in 20 games, the Padres had only four hits.

Before Jake Cronenworths walked home in last night’s ninth inning, the Padres had not scored in 18 innings against the Dodgers and had been held scoreless in 43 of their previous 46 innings against them. Cronenworth’s homer avoided a fourth Dodgers shutout in the past five games between the teams.

Cronenworth has 21 home runs, including his two inside-the-park home runs. He homered every 26.1 at bats this season. He hit four home runs in 172 at bats last season and his best at bat in the minors was once every 41.9 at bats in Triple-A in 2019.

After Darvish gave up two runs in his four innings, Reiss Knehr (two innings), Javy Guerra (two-thirds) and Ross Detwiler (1 1/3) eliminated the Dodgers the rest of the way.

Fernando Tatis Jr. struck into a double play for the first time since July 29. It was only his fifth time this season that he hit a doubles in 89 chances, a percentage of 5.6 percent is rank 13e best in majors.

Last night Eric Hosmers was 31NS multi-hit game, fourth most on the team behind Jake Cronenworth (41), Machado (40) and Tatis (37).

Victor Caratini has batted in four consecutive games, the team’s longest current streak. He is 7-for-22 in his last seven games after hitting .160 (96-for-47) in his previous 19 games.

Well, that’s it for me. Talk to you tomorrow.