Queensland Cricket Board Member Ian Healy lashes out at Tasmania over Sheffield Shields COVID-19 debacle

Dispute and discontent over a Sheffield Shield debacle in Brisbane has highlighted the huge challenge for Cricket Australia (CA) this summer.

Stunning details of Tuesday’s sudden postponement of a Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania, starring Marnus Labuschagne and a stack of Ashes candidates, have been uncovered.

Queensland Cricket (QC) chief executive Terry Svenson first learned of what he called a rushed and panicked decision through a groundskeeper at Ian Healy Oval.

Svenson told SEN he then called CA counterpart Nick Hockley, who was also unaware at the time that the match had been cut short due to COVID-19 cases in Brisbane, forcing the Tasmania team to flee the state.

There is hope that the first four-day game of the season will be played next week, while talks between CA, QC and Cricket Tasmania (CT) continue.

But the circumstances leading up to the postponement, which legend and QC board member Ian Healy labeled an absolute debacle that disrespected the integrity of the shield, underlined how this seasonal schedule – national and international, male and female – remains a precarious beast.

A groundsman was the first person to tell Queenslands Cricket director that the Shield match was off. Credit: Getty

England are expected to appoint a men’s Ashes squad soon, but the prospect of the final Test being held in Perth has diminished significantly.

The chaos of the shield will have done little to allay the various concerns of the Joe Roots team.

The AFL and NRL navigated another season of lockdowns, border closures and coronavirus-related fears.

Part of CA’s problem is that it tries to appease multiple state governments, as well as state associations – in effect its shareholders – in addition to players and foreign cricket boards.

Common ground is often difficult to find.

We should still be playing, Svenson told Healy on the latter’s radio show.

Ian Healy was furious with Tasmania after the sudden cancellation. Credit: Getty

We need to be better at making these kinds of decisions and not panic.

That decision to postpone and ultimately cancel the match was made before we heard from the Prime Minister and CHO (chief health officer).

There is an error in the decision-making process.

There should be an unsubscribe process. If there is a material change at play, it certainly has to be the CEO of Cricket Australia and the relevant state CEOs.

That’s what I asked Nick about and Nick is in line with my opinion.

Ian Healy strikes out

Healy was amazed at the visitors’ haste.

Tasmania decides it was over… can you imagine the (Canterbury) Bulldogs flying home and deciding not to play (NRL) game without Peter Vlandys knowing? It’s unbelievable, he said.

What the hell was Tasmania thinking?

CT made this decision amid fears players would have to quarantine upon returning home, while also concerned about future trips to South Australia and Western Australia.

To a certain extent, I certainly understand that, Svenson said.

I would have loved to see them hang out for another 24 hours.

CT counterpart Dominic Baker claimed players were happy to come home after a debriefing with captain Matthew Wade on Tuesday.

He said the group’s sentiment was, if we can get out and back, that would be preferable. They don’t want to sit and do nothing, Baker told RSN.

No doubt there will be a degree of frustration among the group.