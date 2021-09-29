Sports
Queensland Cricket Board Member Ian Healy lashes out at Tasmania over Sheffield Shields COVID-19 debacle
Dispute and discontent over a Sheffield Shield debacle in Brisbane has highlighted the huge challenge for Cricket Australia (CA) this summer.
Stunning details of Tuesday’s sudden postponement of a Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania, starring Marnus Labuschagne and a stack of Ashes candidates, have been uncovered.
Queensland Cricket (QC) chief executive Terry Svenson first learned of what he called a rushed and panicked decision through a groundskeeper at Ian Healy Oval.
Svenson told SEN he then called CA counterpart Nick Hockley, who was also unaware at the time that the match had been cut short due to COVID-19 cases in Brisbane, forcing the Tasmania team to flee the state.
There is hope that the first four-day game of the season will be played next week, while talks between CA, QC and Cricket Tasmania (CT) continue.
But the circumstances leading up to the postponement, which legend and QC board member Ian Healy labeled an absolute debacle that disrespected the integrity of the shield, underlined how this seasonal schedule – national and international, male and female – remains a precarious beast.
England are expected to appoint a men’s Ashes squad soon, but the prospect of the final Test being held in Perth has diminished significantly.
The chaos of the shield will have done little to allay the various concerns of the Joe Roots team.
The AFL and NRL navigated another season of lockdowns, border closures and coronavirus-related fears.
Part of CA’s problem is that it tries to appease multiple state governments, as well as state associations – in effect its shareholders – in addition to players and foreign cricket boards.
Common ground is often difficult to find.
We should still be playing, Svenson told Healy on the latter’s radio show.
We need to be better at making these kinds of decisions and not panic.
That decision to postpone and ultimately cancel the match was made before we heard from the Prime Minister and CHO (chief health officer).
There is an error in the decision-making process.
There should be an unsubscribe process. If there is a material change at play, it certainly has to be the CEO of Cricket Australia and the relevant state CEOs.
That’s what I asked Nick about and Nick is in line with my opinion.
Ian Healy strikes out
Healy was amazed at the visitors’ haste.
Tasmania decides it was over… can you imagine the (Canterbury) Bulldogs flying home and deciding not to play (NRL) game without Peter Vlandys knowing? It’s unbelievable, he said.
What the hell was Tasmania thinking?
CT made this decision amid fears players would have to quarantine upon returning home, while also concerned about future trips to South Australia and Western Australia.
To a certain extent, I certainly understand that, Svenson said.
I would have loved to see them hang out for another 24 hours.
CT counterpart Dominic Baker claimed players were happy to come home after a debriefing with captain Matthew Wade on Tuesday.
He said the group’s sentiment was, if we can get out and back, that would be preferable. They don’t want to sit and do nothing, Baker told RSN.
No doubt there will be a degree of frustration among the group.
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/shield-debacle-was-disrespectful-healy-c-4100138
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]