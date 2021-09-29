BYU officially adds Notre Dame to 2022 football schedule





The Cougars and Fighting Irish close a three-game series that began in 2012 (Michael Conroy | AP) Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III is hit by BYU defenseman Daniel Sorensen as he ducks for a 20-yard touchdown run during the bottom half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday , October 20, 2012.

BYU’s athletic director no longer has to deal with what has become a constant question in recent years: When will BYU play at Notre Dame again? The answer is October 8, 2022. On Tuesday, BYU announced that both teams have agreed to play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next year. This has been a process, with a lot of back and forth, to find in this series a return game that would work for both sides. We feel really good playing this game in Las Vegas, where Cougar Nation always shows up, and we’re looking forward to an incredible matchup and atmosphere, said Tom Holmoe, BYU director of athletics. Originally, the schools had agreed to a six-game run shortly after BYU left the Mountain West Conference for independence. The deal then turned into a 2-on-1 deal. The Cougars played two games at Notre Dame, in 2012 and 2013, but had to wait nearly a decade for the Fighting Irish to fulfill their agreements and come to Provo to conclude the series. It seems that part of what finally got the deal done was finding a suitable neutral site. BYU opened the 2021 season at Allegiant Stadium against Arizona at the start of the month and saw success at the NFL stadium. Nearly 80% of the sold-out audience were BYU fans. With the deal with Notre Dame finalized, BYU now has a full 12-game schedule for 2022. BYU plays road games in Oregon, Stanford, Boise State, South Florida and Liberty, while Arkansas, Baylor, Utah State, East Carolina, Wyoming and Dixie State are held at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

