Region V Tennis Champions crowned





Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kal tennis team, a mix of Juneau and Thunder Mountain students, has crowned their Region V Tournament Champion at a weekend game at the Juneau Valley Alaska Club. In the Boys Singles championship final, JDHS senior Will Rehfeldt defeated classmate Liam Penn 4-2, 4-1. The double-elimination streak also featured Callan Smith (JD, Sr.), Brendan West (JD, Sr.), Alain Soltys-Gray (TM, Sr.), Krishna Bathija (JD, Jr.), Dylan Sowa (JD, fr. ), Kean Buss (JD, Jr.), Josh Kessler (TM, Jr.), and Karter Kohlhase (JD, Jr.). For the Girls Singles title, JDHS junior Katie Pikul defeated classmate Anna Dale 6-2, 6-3. The double-elimination bracket also included Jaymie Collman (TM, Sr.), Gloria Bixby (JD, Jr.), Chelsea Ligsay (JD, Sun.) and Elizabeth Djajalie (TM, Sun.). For the Boys Doubles crown JDHS seniors Brendan West and Will Rehfeldt defeated classmates Callan Smith and Liam Penn 5-7, 7-5 (11). The double-elimination bracket also included Josh Kessler (TM, Jr.) & Krishna Bathija (JD, Jr.), Kean Buss (JD, Jr.) & Karter Kohlhase (JD, Jr.) and Alain Soltys-Gray (TM, Sr. ) & freshman Dylan Sowa (JD, fr.). For the Girls Doubles title, TMHS sophomore Elizabeth Djajalie and JDHS junior Katie Pikul defeated TMHS senior Jaymie Collman and JDHS junior Anna Dale 4-6, 7-5 (8). The double-elimination bracket also included Chelsea Ligsay (JD, so.) & Gloria Bixby (JD, jr.). For the Mixed Doubles Championship, Anna Dale (JD, Jr.) & Liam Penn (JD, Sr.) defeated Jaymie Collman (TM, Sr.) & Will Rehfeldt (JD, Sr.) 6-2, 2-6 (7 ). The single elimination bracket included Brendan West (JD, sr.) & Gloria Bixby (JD, jr.), Chelsea Ligsay (JD, so.) & Karter Kohlhase (JD, jr.) Alain Soltys-Gray (TM, sr.) & Elizabeth Djajalie (TM, so.) and Callan Smith (JD, sr.) & Katie Pikul (JD, jr.). In the final of the Dev Doubles, Eero Woolford (JD, fr.) & Finley Rautianinen (JD, fr.) defeated Kyra Wood (TM, Sun.) & Paul King (JD, Sun.) 6-3. The double-elimination bracket also included Hayden Soboloff (TM, fr.) & Milina Mazon (JD, fr.), Alex Rehfeldt (JD, fr.) & Lucas Mattson (TM, fr.) and Sam Cheng (JD, so.) & Taliesin Paul (JD, fr.). The tennis team will select eight players to compete at the ASAA State Tennis Championships in Anchorage, October 7-9. This season’s roster included: Seniors – Jaymie Collman (TM), Liam Penn (JD), Will Rehfeldt (JD), Alain Soltys-Gray (TM), Callan Smith (JD), and Brendan West (JD). Juniors – Kean Buss (JD), Anna Dale (JD), Katie Pikul (JD), Gloria Bixby (JD), Karter Kohlhase (JD) and Krishna Bathija (JD). Sophomore – Elizabeth Djajalie (TM), Joshua Kessler (TM), Chelsea Ligsay (JD), Sam Cheng (JD), Paul King (JD) and Kyra Wood (JD) Freshmen – Dylan Sowa (JD), Milina Mazon (JD), Taliesin Paul (JD), Finley Rautianinen (JD), Alex Rehfeldt (JD), Hayden Soboloff (TM), Eero Woolford (JD), and Lucas Mattson (TM).

