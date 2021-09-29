Lightfoot willing to continue on Soldier Field with or without the Bears

Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounded almost resigned Wednesday to move on to Soldier Field without the Bears, at least if to convince the team to stay a new stadium must be built to accommodate the financial realities of the modern NFL.

Lightfoot was forced to face the possibility that the Bears would leave Chicago one day after the team raised the bar in the high-stakes negotiations by signing an agreement to buy the property of the Arlington International Racecourse.

Churchill Downs set the sale price at $197.2 million and said it expected to close the sale in 2022 or early 2023.

Between now and then, Lightfoot hopes to talk to the Bears about what she can fiscally do to expand and improve Soldier Field and maximize revenue throughout the year.

But if nothing short of a new, preferably domed stadium, either in parking lots adjacent to Soldier Field or on land now occupied by McCormick Place East, will deter the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights, the beloved Bears could be a goner. to be.

You know the economy of city-funded stadiums, as do I, as do the Bears. If you look at what’s been built in the NFL recently, be it SoFi [in Los Angeles] or the Allegiant in Las Vegas, you’re talking about a four or five billion dollar business. And as you look to the future, that price tag is only going to rise, Lightfoot said in an interview with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning.

At a time when we were making a recovery from an epic economic collapse caused by COVID-19, we need to be smart about how we spend taxpayers’ money and I intend to. I would love the bears to be part of our present and future. But we need to make a deal that makes sense to us in the context of where we are. Im always focused on our taxpayers. Always, always, always. And maximizing value for them.

Lightfoot said she appreciates the heads-up call she received from Bears president George McCaskey. But what she clearly doesn’t like is the team’s decision to cancel a negotiation session scheduled for Tuesday and continue playing cat-and-mouse over what it would take to keep them on a renovated Soldier Field. .

We cannot operate in the dark. I don’t have a Magic 8 Ball to guess what the bears want. Of course we have some understanding of it. But you need to get started with copper tacks. You have to lay your cards on the table and figure out what is and isn’t possible. … I can’t negotiate with myself. They really need to come up to us and tell us what they want. We were open to a conversation. They don’t, she said.

They have a contract that runs until 2033. I don’t plan to release them and certainly not on one. Thanks for the memories and see you soon. If they want to leave, they have to pay us in accordance with the contract. But we need to have a discussion with them and they need to put some cards on the table that they really haven’t wanted to do until now. We cannot operate in the dark.

That payment for leaving Soldier Field early could add up to about $86.9 million, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis.

The Bears began their lease on the then newly renovated Soldier Field in 2004, paying $5.7 million a year to use the stadium and parking lots.

Their contract with the park district requires that payment to be increased every five years, linked to the consumer price index, bringing their current rate to about $6.6 million per year.

If the team broke ground in a suburban stadium in 2023, after the sale closes, causing construction to take an estimated two years, the Bears are expected to be able to break their Soldier Field lease in 2026.

The contract hooks them for 150% of their remaining obligations, which amounts to about $86.9 million, the Sun-Times calculates.

The contract also leaves open the possibility for either party to challenge the contract through an independent arbitration process.

Still, $86.9 million is less than half of what the team has agreed to pay for the Arlington Heights oval and a pittance compared to the cost of a new stadium with a guaranteed multi-billion dollar price tag.

Even at that price, a new stadium is an attractive option for the Bears, who would gain many things that are simply not possible in their current location.

Two architects working on the 2003 renovation and a structural engineer familiar with the project told the Sun-Times that when it comes to improving Soldier Field, the mayor’s hands may be tied by the constraints of a sitting area. on the lake that already towers over historic colonnades at a stadium that is also a war memorial.

Chicago architects Dirk Lohan and Adrian Smith said only modest expansion is possible at the NFL’s smallest stadium, and only in the north and south end zones. And a retractable dome would be just as difficult because it would require a new support structure.

Sports marketing expert Marc Ganis went even further.

He argued that nothing less than a new, preferably domed stadium will keep the Bears at the lake, as the NFL’s economy has changed dramatically since Soldier Field was renovated at a cost of $660 million. It was funded by bonds issued by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, a debt that will not be paid off until 2032.

Other than creating a dome project, which would be a new facility in that same general area with public sector support because of the increased cost, I don’t see how there is a long-term solution along the lakeshore, Ganis said last week.

It wouldn’t matter so much if the mayor said you could do naming rights. You could gamble. And you can have more advertising. You can enter more events. The building itself was economically obsolete before the concrete was dry.

During Wednesday’s radio interview, Lightfoot pretty much agreed.

She argued that the Bears struck a deal 20 years and two mayors ago that they’re not happy about and clearly feel isn’t working for them in the modern day economy of the NFL.

There are longstanding problems long before I came on the scene. I can’t do anything about the past. All I can do is talk about the present and the future. And we were more than willing to have a reasonable conversation with them. But they have to want to come to the table in good faith, she said.

With or without the Bears, Lightfoot said she plans to enhance the fans’ experience at Soldier Field and maximize year-round revenue.

The mayor said she is very aware of the restrictions along the lake shore. But she argued there is still room to do something big and bold without going against the Lakefront Protection Ordinance and Friends of the Parks, whose opposition killed former Mayor Rahm Emanuels, plans to build the Lucas Museum. on lakefront parkland near Soldier Field.

We’re not making the most of that location. Six months out of the year or so, it remains empty. It makes no sense to me that we have these huge parking lots that are empty for much of the year, she said.

So we’ve put together a small group that’s going to look at what we can really do from the Shedd [Aquarium] to McCormick Place, to maximize the value of this incredible asset and really let the fans experience, whether they come for a Bears game or for a concert, something that is really fun and can generate income all year round.

Lightfoot noted that the NFL already has 11 teams that play outside of cities to their credit.

When negotiations with the Bears turned controversial, former Mayor Richard M. Daley threatened to bring a second team to Chicago, which was home to the NFL’s Cardinals before moving to St. Louis (and eventually Phoenix).

Asked on Wednesday about the possibility of a second team in Chicago, Lightfoot simply said: We were still a long way from that discussion.

Noting that Soldier Field rocked for last weekend’s Shamrock Series match-up between Notre Dame and Wisconsin, Lightfoot said, “If the Bears decide their future is in Arlington Heights and I hope it won’t, it will.” suitors are not lacking to make Soldier Field a permanent home.

Three months ago, the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority agreed to refinance some of its Soldier Field debt to release Chicago taxpayers on what would have been $22 million due to the pandemic and its devastating impact on hotel taxes. . The income from that tax is used to make payments on the Soldier Field bonds.

In its last fiscal year ending June 30, the debt service payment was $46.5 million. It goes to $49.4 million in 2022 and continues to increase gradually until the end of the balloon payments: $66.5 million in 2030, $81.7 million in 2031 and $86.9 million in 2032.

Those balloon payments were some of the changes made after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, when the travel industry ground to a halt.

To salvage the renovation deal with Soldier Field, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley pressured the Bears to permanently forfeit their right to sell the company’s naming rights to Soldier Field and built in a two-year protection for Chicago’s taxpayers.

Under the original version, the state could keep a portion of the city’s share of the state income tax when the Chicago hotel tax did not grow at an annual rate of 5.5% enough to repay $399 million in stadium bonds.

The new version was restructured with interest payments deferred, triggering those balloon amounts to make a two-year local tax support redundant. That gave the aviation, convention and tourism industries a chance to recover from the devastating losses they suffered after the terrorist attacks.