English cricketers are said to be touring Pakistan, says frustrated Mushtaq Ahmed

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP)

Former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes England’s cricketers would love to tour Pakistan and says his country deserved better by traveling the other way at the height of the pandemic.

Ahmed, who has a foothold in both camps after serving as England spin bowling coach in 2009-2015, expressed frustration with AFP after England cricket leaders controversially canceled tours for their men’s and women’s teams to cricket-crazed Pakistan next month. .

The England men’s first trip to Pakistan since 2005 was only meant to last four days with two Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week cited “increasing concerns about travel to the region”, days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan, minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi, citing a safety warning .

The ECB’s decision was greeted with fury in Pakistan, which only rose a notch after the Daily Mail reported that the English players had not been consulted.

“I think from my experience, playing in England and also coaching England for six years, I think the guys are very open-minded and they know the conditions of the world,” Ahmed, 51, said of the England players.

“I know them — I played with a lot of cricketers, I coached them for six years, I played (English) county cricket,” he added.

“I think (the) players will definitely come now,” he said, pointing out that a number of English players had played in Pakistan’s Super League in recent seasons.





Police officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after New Zealand dump their series in Pakistan Aamir QuRESHI AFP

Ahmed said Pakistan deserved better after touring England last year.

Pakistan traveled through a time when Britain’s Covid-19 infection rates were among the highest in the world for a three-match Test and T20 series that saved the ECB millions in television rights deals.

“If (a) team can travel in a corona (virus) situation when the people died (in Britain) and Pakistan went to England and played a series, they should have recognized that and respected that,” he said. Ahmed.

– Become a hero –

Ahmed, who played 52 Tests, 144 one-day internationals and was a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning team, said other cricket tours and tournaments had continued in countries where terrorist attacks had been committed.

However, a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore made Pakistan a no-go destination for international teams.

In 2012 and 2015, Pakistan hosted England in the UAE, which has hosted most of their ‘home’ matches since the attack.

Ahmed said it was “very difficult” for the team to play away from Pakistan.

“I say that because heroes become heroes when they play in front of their home crowd and that’s when you start to believe you can represent your country – you deserve that platform,” he said.

“When you play in Pakistan, I remember that I used to feel a different body language in me and a different mentality,” he added.

“I used to think that when you take a wicket, take a brilliant catch, the kind of reception by Pakistani people (is great).

“If you hit a six, like the crowd used to yell, you become a hero.”

