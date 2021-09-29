Nine of ACC Named Semifinalists for William V. Campbell Trophy

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Nine Atlantic Coast Conference student athletes have been named semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF). Celebrating its 32nd year in 2021, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scientist-athlete in the nation for their combined academic success, football achievements and exemplary leadership.

The ACC represent are:

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College, Computer Science

Matt Bockhorst, OG, Clemson, Financial Management

Jake Bobo, WR, Duke, economics

Ryan Johnson, OL, Georgia Tech, Civil Engineering

Lou Hedley, P, Miami, Sports Administration

Trenton Gill, P, NC State, Biological Sciences

Kirk Christodoulou, P, Pitt, Finance

Kingsley Jonathan, DL, Syracuse, Information Studies

Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest, Business & Enterprise Management

An ACC player has won the Campbell Trophy in three of the last seven seasons. Past Campbell Trophy winners of current ACC schools include Clemson’s Christian Wilkins in 2018, Virginia’s Micah Kiser in 2017, Dukes David Helton in 2014, Miami’s Joaquin Gonzalez in 2001 and Virginia’s Thomas Burns in 1993.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on October 27, each of whom will receive a $18,000 postdoctoral fellowship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class of 2021 presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on December 7, where their achievements will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all sports. Live during the event, a class member will be declared the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy and his postdoctoral scholarship will be increased to $25,000.

Nominated by their schools, each of which is limited to one nominee, candidates for the awards must: be a senior or graduate student in their last year you are eligible to play , have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a scale of 4.0, have excellent football ability as a first team player or major contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship . The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is made up of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers, and athletic administrators.

“The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees, as well as their schools and coaches on their great achievements,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are immensely proud to highlight the achievements of each semi-finalist and show their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest levels. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task to select the finalists. select from this excellent group of candidates.”

Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards, presented by Fidelity Investments, will celebrate their 63rd year in 2021. The awards were the first initiative in history to award postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic achievements , and the NFF has recognized 878 outstanding individuals since the program’s inception. This year, postdoctoral fellowships will push the program’s all-time distribution to over $12.1 million.

The Campbell Trophy was first awarded in 1990, adding to the prestige of the program. Past recipients include two Rhodes Scholars, a Rhodes Scholar finalist, two Heisman Trophy winners and seven NFL first-round draft picks. Named after the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed in its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013. The winner is honored each year during a special lunch at the location.

Bill Campbell, an All-Ivy League player and the captain of Columbia’s 1961 Ivy League championship team, found his true calling after an unlikely career switch at age 39 from Columbia football coach to advertising manager. His ability to recruit, develop and manage talented executives, all the lessons he learned on the gridiron, proved to be a critical part of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest level of success.

As CEO and chairman of Intuit, Campbell’s unique talent for building teams earned him the loving title of the Coach of Silicon Valley, and he used the lessons of the roster to teach Apple’s Steve Jobs, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Sundar Pichai and Eric Schmidt of Google, Scott Cook and Brad Smith of Intuit, John Doerrof Kleiner-Perkins, Dick Costoloat Twitter, Diane Greene of VMWare and countless others.

Campbell joined the NFF board in 1978 while still a coach at Columbia, and he continued to serve with distinction until his passing in 2016. In 2004, the NFF recognized Campbell’s contributions and achievements by awarding him the NFF Gold Medal, the highest honour. In 2009, the NFF renamed the college football premier scholar-athlete award as The William V. Campbell Trophy in his honor.

As part of its support of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards, Fidelity Investments helped launch the NFF Faculty Salutes, which recognize the contributions of faculty athletic representatives at each of the institutions with a Campbell Trophy finalist. Once the finalists are selected, the NFF will present a plaque to each of their faculty athletic representatives and Fidelity will donate $5,000 for the academic support services at each school. The Greetings have recognized 139 FARs since the program’s inception, and Fidelity has made a total of $690,000 in donations.