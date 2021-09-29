Game times, TV info announced for Auburn Women’s Hoops





AUBURN, Ala. The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season, and 10 of Auburn’s 28 regular-season games will air nationally on the ESPN network family. Auburn has five home games and five road games on Linear Network TV, and the rest of Auburn’s home games and all conference road games can be seen on SEC Network+, available through WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app. There are two non-conference games on the schedule. The Tigers’ first televised game of the season will be at Georgia Tech, as Auburn will make its first appearance on the ACC Network. That match is scheduled for a CT tip at 3 p.m. in Atlanta. Auburn’s December 12 home game with New Orleans will be shown on SEC Network with a 2 p.m. tip at Auburn Arena. En route in the competition, the Tigers will make four appearances on SEC Network on January 2 in Alabama (4:00 PM), January 16 at Texas A&M (4:00 PM), February 17 in South Carolina (6:00 PM) and Feb. 27 in Kentucky (3 p.m.). Home games on SEC Network include January 9 vs. LSU (4pm), February 14 vs. Florida (6 p.m.) and February 20 vs. Georgia (11 am). The Tigers’ home game on January 23 vs. Alabama will be shown on ESPNU with a 3 p.m. CT tip. All other home games not selected for broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. CT on weekdays and at 2 p.m. CT on weekends, with the exception of Friday, November 26 vs. Charleston Southern (afternoon) and Monday, December 20 vs. Kennesaw State (afternoon). Subscriptions, single-match tickets and mini-plans for the 2021-22 season will soon go on sale to the general public. For more information about Auburn women’s basketball tickets, call 855-282-2010 or visit AUBTix.com. Auburn Women’s Basketball Schedule 2021-22 4 MILES COLLEGE (exh.), 7 p.m.

Nov 11 GEORGI SOUTH, 7:00 PM (SEC+)

November 14 in Old Dominion, TBA

November 16 ALABAMA STATE, 7 p.m. (SEC+)

November 21 at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

November 24 in Little Rock, 12 noon (ESPN+)

November 26 CHARLESTON SOUTH, 12 noon (SEC+)

30 Nov. NORTH FLORIDA, 7 p.m. (SEC+)

December 5 OKLAHOMA STATE, 2 p.m. (SEC+)

December 12 NEW ORLEANS, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

December 15 in Belmont, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

December 18 GRAMBLING STATE, 2 p.m. (SEC+)

December 20 KENNESAW STATE, 12:00 PM (SEC+)

December 30 – *KENTUCKY, 7pm (SEC+)

January 2 – *in Alabama, 4 p.m. (SEC network)

January 6 – *in Missouri, 7 p.m. (SEC+)

January 9 – *LSU, 4 p.m. (SEC network)

January 13 *in Florida, 5:00 PM (SEC+)

January 16 – *at Texas A&M, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

January 23 *ALABAMA, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

January 27 – *TENNESSEE, 7pm (SEC+)

January 30 – *in Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. (SEC+)

February 3 – *MISSISSIPPI STATE, 7pm (SEC+)

February 10 – *in Arkansas, 7 p.m. (SEC+)

February 14 – *FLORIDA, 6 p.m. (SEC network)

February 17 – *in South Carolina, 6 p.m. (SEC network)

February 20 – *GEORGIA, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

February 24 *OLE MISS, 7pm (SEC+)

February 27 – *in Kentucky, 3 p.m. (SEC network) –Auburn Women’s Basketball–

5-time SEC champions | 4-time SEC Tournament Champions | 3 Final Fours

