ITA vs ENG-XI ECC T10 Dream11 Forecast today: Fantasy cricket tips for Italy vs England-XI match





ITA vs ENG-XI ECC T10 Dream11 Prediction | Photo Credits: Representative Image Italy and England-XI will face each other in Match No. 11 of the 2021 European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 Group C. This match will take place at Spain’s Cartama Oval, which starts at 12:30 PM (IST). Italy has so far struggled in the league to win one match. With four defeats from as many games, they are at the very bottom of the points list. In their previous game, they lost by a narrow margin of five runs against Finland. Italy has not been consistent because their batters and bowlers have not gone the extra mile. Hassan Ahmad and Amir Sharif are their highest points scorers with only 68 and 66 points respectively. However, Sharif has done well with the ball. He has picked 10 wickets from four matches. However, he has not had much support from the rest of the bowlers. England XI, on the other hand, is flying high and is currently the only unbeaten team in the group. With four wins in a row and eight points, they are the table toppers. In this match, they defeated Germany by a healthy 46-run margin to keep the dominant run intact. Harrison Ward, with 136 runs, is England’s most consistent batter in the tournament so far. Rich Edwards and Alex Russell have claimed six wickets each, while Same Pearce and Arthur Godsal have four scalps to their name. The two teams met for the first time in the seventh game, where England-XI pushed Italy by 33 runs. Dan Lincoln and his team will do everything in their power to complete the double and stretch the series to five wins in a row. Meanwhile, Italy is still chasing the first points on the board. England-XI start this match as outright favourites. My Dream11 team for the ITA vs ENG-XI match today: Dan Lincoln, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Harrison Ward, Euan Woods, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif (C), Sam Pearce (VC), Muhammad Imran, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell. Likely to play XI Italy Baljit Singh (Captain), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Muhammad Imran, Hassan Ahmad (wicketkeeper), Ammad Khan, Manoj Rodrigo, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh. Likely to play XI England-XI Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (Captain/wicketkeeper), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell. Team Italy Baljit Singh (Captain), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Muhammad Imran, Hassan Ahmad, Ammad Khan, Manoj Rodrigo, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh, Manoj Rodrigo, Nisar Ahmed, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass. England-XI Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (Captain), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, Luke Webb, Max Uttley.

