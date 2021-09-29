National Labor Relations Board – College football players in private schools can unite





College football players and some other athletes in income-generating sports at private universities are employees of their schools, the top attorney for the National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday in a memo that would allow these players to form unions and otherwise negotiate their terms of employment. . NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo too threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying it was created to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights under the National Labor Relations Act. Abruzzo notes that the Act and the NLRB Act “support the conclusion that certain players at academic institutions are statutory employees, who have the right to act collectively to improve their working conditions.” “The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business ventures makes players at academic institutions much more like professional athletes employed by a team to play sports, while at the same time pursuing business ventures to capitalize on their fame and fortune. increase their income,” the memo said. Abruzzo wrote that she hopes the memo will inform athletes, schools, conferences and others in university athletics about future cases “related to employee status and misclassification”. Neither the NCAA nor representatives of the five largest athletic conferences immediately responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press. “This is not a binding advice. This is an advice expressing a previously expressed view that college athletes should be recognized as employees,” said Gabe Feldman, director of the sports law program at Tulane University. “So it won’t have an immediate impact on college athletes, but given everything else that’s happening and all the external pressure from Congress, from state laws, from lawsuits, this is just another signal that the current collegiate model may need to change, and if the NCAA doesn’t change it, change can be forced.” The nine-page NLRB memo revised a case involving Northwestern footballers who were prevented from unionizing when the board said in 2015 that taking their side “would not promote stability in labor relations.” Abruzzo’s memo noted that much has changed since then, including a unanimous Supreme Court decision this year lifting restrictions on some forms of compensation for college athletes. Abruzzo also noted that players across the country had taken collective action after George Floyd’s murder, as well as their organized efforts to play the 2020 football season amid the coronavirus pandemic, while demanding strict security protocols – action that “directly relates.” on the terms and conditions of employment, and is protected joint activity.” “Players at academic institutions have gained more power as they better understand their value in generating billions of dollars in revenue for their colleges and universities, athletic conferences and the NCAA, and this increased activism and demand for fair treatment has increased with more received support from some coaches, fans and school administrators,” the memo reads. The five-member NLRB oversees business relationships between private entities and employees. The NLRB has no jurisdiction over public school athletes, who make up the vast majority of the NCAA’s top football division. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.

