Girls tennis team Park Rapids records 7-0 victory





Park Rapids improved to 3-1 against the girls tennis opponents of Section 8A with a convincing 7-0 victory over Parkers Prairie at the Depot Courts on Tuesday, September 28. The Panthers dropped just four games in winning the singles matches with Natalie Harvey at number 3 singles and Shailyn Hayes at number 4 singles coming in 6-0, 6-0 wins. Rachael Herman recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 1 singles, while Morgan Koppelman rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 2 singles. Abby Morris and Macy Goochey also dominated in a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 1 doubles, while Abby Runyan and Emmy Goochey controlled their No. 3 doubles in a 6-1, 6-2 win. Emily Schulz and Mickey Clark were pushed into a tiebreak in the third set before winning 2nd in doubles 6-0, 5-7, 10-3. The win lifted Park Rapids, which recorded its fourth 7-0 win of the season, to 10-4 in double encounters this season. Park Rapids 7, Parkers Prairie 0 Number 1 singles: Rachael Herman, PR, on Aili Toyli 6-1, 6-1. New. 2 singles: Morgan Koppelman, PR, over Dakota Mosque 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 singles: Natalie Harvey, PR, over Madison Rud 6-0, 6-0. New. 4 singles: Shailyn Hayes, PR, over Cailin Jensen 6-0, 6-0. Number 1 doubles: Abby Morris/Macy Goochey, PR, over Elektra Blumer/Audrey Ruckheim 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 doubles: Emily Schulz/Mickey Clark, PR, over Brooke Schilling/Anna Helling 6-0, 5-7, 10-3. No. 3 doubles: Abby Runyan/Emmy Goochey, PR, over Eve Aspengren/Ashley Vogt 6-1, 6-2.

