South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: Williamstown’s Success Grows

Becky Peterson is enjoying what she says is a historic season for the Williamstown High hockey team.

I haven’t been to Williamstown in so many years, said the fifth-year head coach of the Braves squad, but I’m pretty sure to say that this senior class is arguably one of the strongest and most skilled classes to ever play for Williamstown . It is an exceptional group of young ladies.

The camaraderie they share, it’s like a sisterhood. They’re just capable, good kids who work hard every day. They have worked so hard for the past three years. It is clear that they have helped build the program into what it is today. They deserve every win that happens. It’s just such a cool group.

Under Peterson, the program has enjoyed a few 10-win campaigns. It looks like Williamstown will break that figure this year. The Braves have won seven of their first eight games, seven of them consecutively.

I don’t want to sound too cocky, but the superstructure and I have been waiting for this moment, Peterson said. These seniors have worked so hard for the past three years that we knew they would become a force to be reckoned with in their senior year. So I wouldn’t say it was unexpected. Didn’t think about the streak or anything like that.

We’ve been waiting for this season. They’ve really made it through so far… clearly not just the seniors. It starts with the seniors and trickles down to every class. We’ve been waiting for this season and the girls don’t disappoint. They have worked so hard. And they deserve the wins. They work hard for every win and it was a lot of fun to watch.

Williamstown turned heads with a win over Clearview, but it really opened the eyes with a 2-1 win over Woodstown in overtime last week. It was the Wolverines’ first loss of the season.

It was such a great game from both teams, said Peterson. The girls were clearly looking forward to the game. They knew Woodstown hadn’t suffered a loss yet. That gave them a little spice in their step. Knowing how good Woodstown is year after year I think that really meant a lot to them because they worked so hard for it.

To come out on top, especially in overtime, the kids were so excited; they were pumped. It was such a great win. It was such a good game. It was such an exciting game. Every time you work overtime, ah man, that just kicks it up a notch.

Peterson highlighted the contributions of seniors Alexia Poulin, Mariah Juiliano, Grace Caspar and Spencer Bryson, and junior Julia Verratti.

Lex has been a four-year starter, which in itself is quite impressive, she said. She is the backbone of this team. Mariah has been incredibly our goalkeeper for the past three years. Grace has scored a hundred goals. She is an attacker who can play both offensively and defensively. That is very rare to come by. Spencer is just the guts and muscle at the back of our field. Julia has been a workhorse; she’s a workhorse that never gives up.

Peterson is unsure whether Williamstown has ever won a NJSIAA Tournament game in program history. So one of the girls’ main goals this year is to produce one.

We had nice wins over Clearview and Delsea, but winning in the play-offs would put us on the map, she said. We just want to leave it on the field every day, which the girls have done.

###

The National Federation of High Schools rulebook for hockey is very specific in stating that the home team must wear white tops with matching white socks, while the visiting team must be outfitted with dark tops and matching dark socks. Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the NJSIAA allows home teams to wear pink for regular-season games.

The only stipulation is that the athletic directors must inform opponents and officials prior to the competition as a courtesy and to avoid possible color problems if pink uniforms are worn. The jersey exclusion only applies to regular season matches. All NJSIAA Tournament games played in October must follow NFHS rules.